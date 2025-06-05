ADOT's Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (June 6-9) - Phoenix Area

The north- and southbound Interstate 17 ramps to westbound Loop 101

(Agua Fria Freeway)

will be

closed

from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday

(June 9) for bridge work as part of the Loop 101 widening project. The westbound Loop 101 right lane will be closed near 31st Avenue.

Use alternate routes while 31st Avenue also is closed in both directions at Loop 101

.

Detours while ramps are closed

:

Northbound I-17

drivers can consider exiting at Rose Garden Lane and

southbound I-17 drivers

can consider exiting at Deer Valley Road before traveling west to southbound 27th Avenue to access westbound Loop 101.

