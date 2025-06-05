ADOT's Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (June 6-9) - Phoenix Area
PHOENIX – Closures or lane restrictions for freeway improvement projects in the Phoenix area will be limited this weekend (June 6-9), according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Drivers should allow extra travel time and plan on using detour routes as needed while the following weekend restrictions are in place:
- The north- and southbound Interstate 17 ramps to westbound Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (June 9) for bridge work as part of the Loop 101 widening project. The westbound Loop 101 right lane will be closed near 31st Avenue. Use alternate routes while 31st Avenue also is closed in both directions at Loop 101. Detours while ramps are closed: Northbound I-17 drivers can consider exiting at Rose Garden Lane and southbound I-17 drivers can consider exiting at Deer Valley Road before traveling west to southbound 27th Avenue to access westbound Loop 101. Please Note: The westbound Loop 101 on-ramp at 35th Avenue and off-ramp at 51st Avenue are closed for several weeks for reconstruction.
Schedules are subject to change due to inclement weather or other factors. ADOT plans and constructs new freeways, additional lanes and other improvements in the Phoenix area as part of the Regional Transportation Plan for the Maricopa County region.
Most projects are currently funded in part by Proposition 400, a dedicated sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004. Voters last November approved Proposition 479, extending the existing half-cent tax to fund future transportation projects in the Phoenix region.
Reminder: Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at AZ511.gov, the az511 app (download for Apple or Android devices) or by calling 511.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.