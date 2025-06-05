Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,503 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,677 in the last 365 days.

STATEMENT FROM TEXAS AGRICULTURE COMMISSIONER SID MILLER PRAISING TEXAS SNAP REFORM: NO MORE TAXPAYER-FUNDED JUNK FOOD

“We are responsible for seeing taxpayer dollars serve their intended purpose. This means helping Texas families access healthy food options that will keep them fueled for success, instead of perpetuating a cycle of poor nutrition and chronic illness. I want to thank Senator Mayes Middleton and Representative Stan Gerdes for their strong leadership and commitment to doing what’s right for the people of Texas through Senate Bill 379.

This bill refocuses the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) on nutritious food, which is exactly how it should be. It doesn’t take much to know that federal funds should not be spent on stocking grocery carts with soda and candy. By excluding these items from SNAP eligibility, we are taking a focused and effective step toward improving health for families and children in Texas.

From the field to the classroom and into adulthood, building a healthier Texas has been a priority for me from the very beginning. This legislation brings us a step closer to creating stronger, healthier Texans.”

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

STATEMENT FROM TEXAS AGRICULTURE COMMISSIONER SID MILLER PRAISING TEXAS SNAP REFORM: NO MORE TAXPAYER-FUNDED JUNK FOOD

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more