STATEMENT FROM TEXAS AGRICULTURE COMMISSIONER SID MILLER PRAISING TEXAS SNAP REFORM: NO MORE TAXPAYER-FUNDED JUNK FOOD

“We are responsible for seeing taxpayer dollars serve their intended purpose. This means helping Texas families access healthy food options that will keep them fueled for success, instead of perpetuating a cycle of poor nutrition and chronic illness. I want to thank Senator Mayes Middleton and Representative Stan Gerdes for their strong leadership and commitment to doing what’s right for the people of Texas through Senate Bill 379.

This bill refocuses the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) on nutritious food, which is exactly how it should be. It doesn’t take much to know that federal funds should not be spent on stocking grocery carts with soda and candy. By excluding these items from SNAP eligibility, we are taking a focused and effective step toward improving health for families and children in Texas.

From the field to the classroom and into adulthood, building a healthier Texas has been a priority for me from the very beginning. This legislation brings us a step closer to creating stronger, healthier Texans.”