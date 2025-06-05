SEI TRANSPORTATION dba Madison Intermodal SELECTED AS TOP GLOBAL LOGISTICS AND TRANSPORTATION BUSINESS OF THE YEAR

SEI TRANSPORTATION dba Madison Intermodal will be honored at the International Association of Top Professionals annual awards gala in Las Vegas

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sei Transportation DBA Madison Intermodal/SEI Transportation., Pooja Trucking Inc., Saini Express, a leader in the transportation and logistics sector, was recently selected as Top Global Logistics and Transportation Business of the Year 2025 by the International Association of Top Businesses (IAOTB), a premier global organization recognizing excellence and innovation across industries.This recognition highlights the leadership of Mr. Saini, Founder and CEO, whose vision and dedication have propelled Pooja Trucking Inc., Saini Express, DBA Madison Intermodal/SEI Transportation to new heights in the logistics and intermodal transportation space. With nearly two decades of executive leadership experience, Mr. Saini's extensive expertise and proven track record have established him as a trusted figure in the field.In 2010, Mr. Saini took the reins of Madison Intermodal / Sei Transportation, further solidifying his role as a pioneering force in intermodal drayage services. These companies operate within a 200-mile radius centered around Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, leveraging rail systems to transport goods over long distances efficiently. Under his direction, the businesses have forged strong partnerships with industry giants such as Amazon, Walmart, Sam's Club, and Home Depot.Prior to his current ventures, Mr. Saini demonstrated his entrepreneurial spirit by successfully managing multiple business endeavors, including operating a bar and restaurant for over a decade. His dynamic leadership, business acumen, and commitment to innovation continue to drive the success of Pooja Trucking Inc., DBA Madison Intermodal/SEI Transportation. The company is known for its reliable and efficient transportation and delivery solutions, making a significant impact within its field and the broader business community.Inclusion in IAOTB is a prestigious honor reserved for companies that have demonstrated outstanding leadership, innovation, and industry impact. Businesses are hand-selected through a rigorous nomination and vetting process, which evaluates professional reputation, operational success, market influence, and community involvement. Only a select few are chosen annually for this distinguished recognition.As a result of this award, Pooja Trucking/SEI Transportation will be featured in IAOTB's annual global business spotlight and honored at IAOTP's Awards Gala, as Top Global Logistics and Transportation Business of the Year 2025, being held at the Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas in December to celebrate the achievements of top-performing businesses worldwide.The President of IAOTP and IAOTB, Stephanie Cirami, shared: "IAOTB is more than just an award, it's an international network of excellence. Mr. Saini’s Businesses. exemplifies the values we look for in a Top Business of the Year honoree, and we are proud to welcome them into our elite circle of innovators and industry leaders."For media inquiries or to learn more about Pooja Trucking Inc., DBA Madison Intermodal/SEI Transportation. and their upcoming initiatives, please contact:Watch his video here:For more information on Anil Saini, please visit:About IAOTBIAOTB, a division of the renowned International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), provides a unique and exclusive platform for distinguished companies to network, collaborate, and enhance their global visibility. Benefits for selected businesses include:• Customized Press Releases featured on major media outlets including FOX, ABC, CBS, NBC, CW, KTLA, The Times, Daily Journal, and Travel Weekly• High-Impact Video Commercials and Professional Web Design/SEO services• Showcasing on World-Famous Billboards, such as the Nasdaq Billboard in Times Square, Planet Hollywood on the Vegas Strip, and Nashville's Iconic Sign• Red Carpet Award Galas and Summer Soirees for top-tier business networkingFor more information on the International Association of Top Businesses, visit

