Commitment to education

Release date: 05/06/25

The Malinauskas Labor Government will continue its strong focus on education, investing in South Australia’s future.

The 2025-26 State Budget provides funding for new infrastructure, the upgrade of old facilities and the accelerated rollout of three-year-old preschool.

A new $70 million Birth to Year 6 school will be built in Adelaide’s north that will have places for 400 students from Reception to Year 6 as well as a 60-place preschool.

An additional $40 million commitment in this year’s State Budget will improve existing schools by upgrading heating and air conditioning units at a range of government schools and preschools across South Australia.

The budget provides $27.7 million over four years to fast track the $1.9 billion initiative. Starting next year, more than 2000 additional places will be available for three-year-olds at over 200 long day care sites and 45 Department for Education sites across the state.

Public schools in South Australia will receive an additional $1.25 billion over ten years following the commitment between the State and Federal Governments who signed the Better and Fairer Schools Gonski Agreement.

There’s also money available for independent and catholic schools, as well as child care providers.

The popular School Loans Scheme will now be expanded to include not-for-profit preschools, with the budget to provide $171 million for low interest loans of up to $10 million for non-government schools, not-for-profit early childhood education and care providers to build the capacity for the three-year-old preschool.

Other significant commitments include:

$10.9 million over five years to undertake remediation and refurbishment works at Tauondi Aboriginal Community College.

$3 million over two years for the continuation of the current preschool out of school hour Kindy Care trials operating at up to 20 sites across SA.

$1.5 million over four years to support positive body image campaigns for young people in conjunction with Australian of the Year Taryn Brumfitt’s Embrace Collective

Quotes

Attributable to Stephen Mullighan

This funding is to ensure our children get the best start and to prepare them for success in the future.

We are accelerating the rollout of three-year-old preschool, investing in new infrastructure and improving existing school facilities.

This budget will help support government and non-government schools as well as preschools to ensure all South Australian children have the best chance to succeed.

Attributable to Blair Boyer

This budget continues the Malinauskas Labor Government’s record of prioritising education in our state – from the early years, all the way through school, training and university. It’s the best way we can ensure economic growth for our state.

The roll-out of universal three-year-old preschool is the biggest reform to early childhood education our state has ever seen.

We want to make it easier for families, who are already facing considerable cost of living demands, to access affordable quality care for their children.