Building a Bigger South Australia

Release date: 05/06/25
The 2025-26 State Budget includes $27.3 billion over four years for priority projects, with a number to be delivered in partnership with the Commonwealth Government. This includes the two biggest projects for the future:
$15.4 billion Non-stop North-South Corridor joint funded by the Albanese and Malinauskas Labor Governments. Main construction work is already underway on the biggest infrastructure project in the state’s history. Once complete, the non-stop South Road project will allow motorists to bypass 21 sets of traffic lights between the River Torrens and Darlington, saving up to 40 minutes of travel time in peak hour traffic.
$3.2 billion New Women’s and Children’s Hospital will have more beds, theatres, and greater emergency capacity, as well as the ability to expand in the future. Once complete it will provide capacity for 414 overnight beds – 56 more than the existing hospital, as well as an onsite helipad.
Major new infrastructure projects included in this budget for the first time include:
$656.3 million for High Productivity Vehicle Network – Stage 1 over 10 years to deliver upgrades between the South Eastern Freeway and the Sturt Highway. The State Government has committed funding for this project on an 80:20 basis with the Commonwealth Government.
$250 million for the Curtis Road Level Crossing Removal to reduce traffic congestion along the major east-west connection in the northern suburbs. To be delivered over five years, this project will support the significant housing growth in the northern suburbs. Joint funded with the Commonwealth Government.
$80 million for Main South Road Safety Upgrades between Myponga and Yankalilla that will include new overtaking lanes and targeted road and bridge widening for a notorious stretch of road on the Fleurieu Peninsula. The five year project will be joint funded with the Commonwealth Government.
$15 million for the Port Augusta Wharf upgrade funded 80:20 with the Federal Government to allow public access and amenity for recreational purposes. The upgrade will include new decking, girders, cross heads, cross bracing and steel piles.
$12.5 million to transition the Mount Barker on Demand Keoride trial to a permanent service that will provide a comprehensive transport solution for the growing Adelaide Hills community. Fully funded by the State Government, the project includes the purchase of six new electric vehicle buses and associated infrastructure upgrades at the Mount Barker depot.
The budget also provides for several existing major projects due for completion over the forward estimates:
*$601 million Princes Highway Corridor
*$495.9 million Flinders Medical Centre Upgrade and Expansion
*$400 million Marion Road Upgrade – from Anzac Highway to Cross Road
*$365.6 million New Mount Barker Hospital
*$350 million South Eastern Freeway Upgrade
*$330 million Eyre Peninsula Desalination Plant
*$185.9 million New Technical Colleges
*$133.8 million New Ambulance Headquarters
Significant growth requires investment, and the State Government has made record commitments to help our state grow.
In partnership with the Commonwealth Government, we are building the roads, hospitals and critical infrastructure to support a larger population.
These major transport infrastructure projects in the city and across our state will make our roads safer and the commute faster, helping improve the livability of our state and increase productivity.
The State Government has made significant commitments to building a bigger and better health system with new and improved hospitals and ambulance headquarters.Improving the road infrastructure will divert more trucks away from metropolitan Adelaide and improve freight efficiency.
SA is building, and the 2025-26 State Budget reflects that – with $27.3 billion over four years for infrastructure works.
We are investing in a range of significant projects in partnership with the Albanese Labor Government, with major construction work recently kicking off on a non-stop South Road and our joint $250 million funding commitment to build an overpass where Curtis Road meets the Gawler rail line, removing the frustrating level crossing.
We have done the necessary planning work on a properly configured Greater Adelaide Freight Bypass, but we have always maintained that this nationally-significant project should be funded on an 80:20 basis with the Commonwealth. We will continue discussions with the Federal Government on that basis.
