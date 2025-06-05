Building a Bigger South Australia

Release date: 05/06/25

The 2025-26 State Budget includes $27.3 billion over four years for priority projects, with a number to be delivered in partnership with the Commonwealth Government. This includes the two biggest projects for the future:

$15.4 billion Non-stop North-South Corridor joint funded by the Albanese and Malinauskas Labor Governments. Main construction work is already underway on the biggest infrastructure project in the state’s history. Once complete, the non-stop South Road project will allow motorists to bypass 21 sets of traffic lights between the River Torrens and Darlington, saving up to 40 minutes of travel time in peak hour traffic.

$3.2 billion New Women’s and Children’s Hospital will have more beds, theatres, and greater emergency capacity, as well as the ability to expand in the future. Once complete it will provide capacity for 414 overnight beds – 56 more than the existing hospital, as well as an onsite helipad.

Major new infrastructure projects included in this budget for the first time include:

$656.3 million for High Productivity Vehicle Network – Stage 1 over 10 years to deliver upgrades between the South Eastern Freeway and the Sturt Highway. The State Government has committed funding for this project on an 80:20 basis with the Commonwealth Government.

$250 million for the Curtis Road Level Crossing Removal to reduce traffic congestion along the major east-west connection in the northern suburbs. To be delivered over five years, this project will support the significant housing growth in the northern suburbs. Joint funded with the Commonwealth Government.

$80 million for Main South Road Safety Upgrades between Myponga and Yankalilla that will include new overtaking lanes and targeted road and bridge widening for a notorious stretch of road on the Fleurieu Peninsula. The five year project will be joint funded with the Commonwealth Government.

$15 million for the Port Augusta Wharf upgrade funded 80:20 with the Federal Government to allow public access and amenity for recreational purposes. The upgrade will include new decking, girders, cross heads, cross bracing and steel piles.

$12.5 million to transition the Mount Barker on Demand Keoride trial to a permanent service that will provide a comprehensive transport solution for the growing Adelaide Hills community. Fully funded by the State Government, the project includes the purchase of six new electric vehicle buses and associated infrastructure upgrades at the Mount Barker depot.

The budget also provides for several existing major projects due for completion over the forward estimates:

*$601 million Princes Highway Corridor

*$495.9 million Flinders Medical Centre Upgrade and Expansion

*$400 million Marion Road Upgrade – from Anzac Highway to Cross Road

*$365.6 million New Mount Barker Hospital

*$350 million South Eastern Freeway Upgrade

*$330 million Eyre Peninsula Desalination Plant

*$185.9 million New Technical Colleges

*$133.8 million New Ambulance Headquarters