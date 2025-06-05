Cost of living support for South Australians

Release date: 05/06/25

The 2025-26 State Budget delivers targeted cost of living relief for families, students and small businesses, with a comprehensive $118 million package.

Over the last four budgets, the government has invested almost $1 billion in cost of living relief to support South Australians.

The budget provides $20.7 million over four years to reduce the price of a student metroCARD 28-day pass.

From July 1, the price of the 28-day student pass will now be just $10, down from $28.60.

This means a student catching the bus or train to and from school each day will be paying the equivalent of just 25 cents a trip and will save families up to $242 per year, per child.

South Australian government school families will also benefit from the continued $200 reduction to the school materials and services charge.

The $96 million initiative will lower the cost of education at government schools over the next four years, providing immediate benefit to the parents of 120,000 government school students.

These two initiatives mean a family with two school-aged children catching public transport could save up to $884 in 2025-26.

When combined with the Commonwealth Government tax cuts and energy bill relief, as well as the continuation of the sports voucher program the same family on a combined income of $150,000, could save over $4300 in 2025-26.

The State Government will also provide $20 million over two years to help small and medium businesses, as well as not for profit organisations grow with Powering Business Grants. The program will provide financial assistance to invest in energy efficiency equipment or improvements to reduce and manage energy use and costs.

Eligible businesses and organisations will be able to apply for a grant ranging from $2500 up to $75,000.

This builds upon the successful roll out of the small business energy efficiency grants which have supported nearly 1500 South Australian businesses over the last year. Businesses are able to register their interest now, with applications opening in July.

All vehicle owners will continue to benefit from the former Labor Government’s reforms to the competitive CTP insurance scheme. Drivers of an average four-cylinder vehicle will save almost $150 a year, compared to when the scheme was first introduced in 2019 – a saving of 36 per cent.

Quotes

Attributable to Peter Malinauskas

In every budget we have delivered, this Government has sought to deliver targeted relief to those who need it, including families with children at school.

We are locking in long-term relief with a $200 discount each year on the school materials and services charge for kids at public schools, and for the first time, we’re allowing school kids to catch unlimited public transport over 28 days for just $10.

This means a child catching the bus or train to school each day will pay the equivalent of a 25 cent fare.

This policy has been carefully calibrated to get more kids off screens and active in the community, with the doubling of school sports vouchers, and their expansion to music lessons, and other healthy activities.

Attributable to Stephen Mullighan

This Government is helping families, students and small businesses with targeted relief.

By dropping the price of public transport for school students, we hope to encourage more children to catch public transport to and from school.

It will also make it far easier for parents and caregivers to get to work and stay at work rather than be interrupted by the school run.