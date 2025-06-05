Midland Welcomes Dental Assistant School with Debt-Free Training

Logo for Midland Dental Assistant School

New school Midland Dental Assistant School offers a 12-week, hands-on program to train debt-free dental assistants in Midland, TX. Apply now—seats are limited!

MIDLAND, TX, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Midland Dental Assistant School is thrilled to announce the opening of its new location this past spring 2025. Aspiring dental professionals in Midland, Texas have a new allied healthcare option: a 12-week dental assistant program that includes in-person, hands-on training in a real dental office. Conveniently located at 414 Veterans Airpark Lane, Midland, Texas, the school aims to educate aspiring dentistry workers on the skills and certification they need to become dental assistants.Midland’s newest dental assistant school prepares students to work alongside other professionals in the dental field, through a curriculum that helps students graduate debt-free in 12 weeks. Students participate in onsite, hands-on labs through a local dental partner clinic. They conclude the certification with an 80-hour externship, one that allows learners to work under the direct guidance of experienced dental professionals in Midland.The goal is to make hands-on, dental assistant training accessible while helping students to graduate debt-free and save tens of thousands of dollars compared to traditional training options. To accomplish this goal, Midland Dental Assistant School offers flexible payment options. Students can choose to pay in full or choose from a variety of plan options. Students can also work with the school to create a custom payment plan that aligns with their budget and needs.By attending Midland Dental Assistant School, students will grow industry-ready in weeks, developing skills in office sterilization, dental anatomy and physiology, radiography, dental instruments, and digital charting. Additionally, students train on administration skills in billing and coding, maintaining patient electronic health records, and general office management.“We're thrilled to bring a new dental assistant school to Midland, providing students with a hands-on, career-focused education to meet the growing demand for skilled dental professionals” said Chris Lofton, chief executive officer at Zollege . “Our mission is to remove traditional education barriers and empower local learners with the tools and training they need to succeed in this vital field.”Once students complete their certification through Midland Dental Assistant School, they’re eligible to find employment in a variety of dental clinics within their community.One common destination for Midland program graduates is The Dental Studio of Midland. In partnership with Midland Dental Assistant School, The Dental Studio of Midland connects certified dental assistants with meaningful career opportunities. Dr. Green, owner of the practice, recognizes the value of newly trained dental assistants in providing comprehensive care.The local healthcare industry partners face significant healthcare staffing shortages with their clinics. Our program will help local healthcare employers better serve their communities, while allowing students to graduate debt-free and begin a career in the healthcare field.Learn more about the certification and program curriculum at midlanddentalassistant.com. Limited seats are available. Interested individuals can apply to reserve their seat on the website.About Midland Dental Assistant SchoolMidland Dental Assistant School educates aspiring dental assistants on the skills and certification they need to become dental assistants. Upon passing the Certified Dental Assistant exam from the Dental Assisting National Board, students receive their CDA certificate.Midland Dental Assistant School is located at 414 Veterans Airpark Lane, Midland, Texas.About ZollegeZollege was founded in 2010 by Dr. Ince, a dentist who found it difficult to find properly trained dental assistants to hire. Since then, Zollege has grown to operate 140 campuses across the United States, in partnership with local doctors and dentists. Each year, they help 6,000 students graduate debt-free and find success in dental and medical assistant careers.

