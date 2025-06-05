The Expert in Human Rights Programme in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Celebrates the end of its Training Lessons

Launched in November 2024, the programme brought together participants from government entities, civil society, the public sector, and academia. Over the course of seven months, participants engaged in a comprehensive training experience combining self-paced learning, online and in-person sessions, expert coaching, and international engagement. This inclusive approach deepened their understanding of international human rights law, leadership, public policy, communication, and national implementation strategies.

The first phase of the programme focused on the fundamentals of human rights. The second phase addressed more advanced topics and was completed by a group of participants who met the required criteria. The training concluded with a final field visit to Geneva, enhancing participants’ global perspective and reinforcing their commitment to human rights. In addition, fellows developed and presented capstone projects addressing real-world challenges, such as enhancing national reporting mechanisms while promoting accessibility and inclusive engagement. A final test will be run in June 2025.

UNITAR, the Saudi HRC, and Majmaah University extend their sincere congratulations to all participants and reaffirm their shared commitment to sustaining and expanding this transformative initiative in future editions.

The partners believe that human rights education is not only an investment in individuals but also a vital pillar of national development and global cooperation.