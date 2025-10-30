UNITAR 2025 Youth Ambassador Asia-Pacific Programme Launched

29 October 2025, Hiroshima, Japan – On 11 October 2025, the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR), with ITS Education (ITS), launched the 8-week online “UNITAR Youth Ambassador Asia-Pacific Programme 2025 – Future Skills for Grassroots Leadership”. The opening ceremony was joined by 30 motivated youth from 16 countries, namely, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Cambodia, China, including Hong Kong, Fiji, India, Indonesia, Japan, Macau, Malaysia, Myanmar, Pakistan, Philippines, Solomon Islands, Sri Lanka, and Viet Nam.

The 2025 Youth Ambassador Asia-Pacific Programme will train young people, aged 15 to 26, to think from grassroots perspectives and apply that perspective in addressing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) through social entrepreneurship, problem-solving, and design thinking. The participants will be mentored by both UNITAR and ITS staff. At the end of the programme, the Youth Ambassadors will present their self-directed capstone projects to be implemented in their local communities to drive positive change.