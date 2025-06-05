NOW HIRING: Interim Criminal Intelligence Analyst 1

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation seeks interested and qualified candidates for the following open positions:

Interim Criminal Intelligence Analyst 1 Criminal Investigation Division 1 Vacancy: Cookeville Regional Office

Job Duties:

Provides analytical support to locate offenders; when necessary, provides relevant case support to law enfacement personnel across the state and enter eligible information into Violent Criminal Apprehension Program (VICAP). Utilizes knowledge of Tennessee’s Combined DNA Index System (CODIS) statute, process, and procedures. Tracks CODIS hits that occur due to the submission of lawfully owed DNA and any resulting investigations and prosecution efforts that occur in local jurisdictions; maintains on-going communication with agencies until adjudication. Prepares project reports that reflect research, statistics, and deliverables for dissemination to a statewide multi-disciplinary team and funder. Requires working knowledge of TBI Sex Offender Registry (SOR), National Crime Information Center (NCIC), Tennessee Offender Management Information System (eTOMIS), Microsoft Excel, SharePoint, Power BI, and access databases. Assists with a statewide census evaluating criminal histories

Minimum Qualifications:

Education and Experience: A Bachelor’s degree.

Substitution of Experience for Education: Experience as an Intelligence Analyst at TBI can be substituted for the required education.

Starting Salary:

$4,517 – $6,758 monthly

For Additional Information Contact:

TBI Human Resources Unit at TBI.HR@tbi.tn.gov.

To Apply:

Please visit the Tennessee Department of Human Resources website at Careers (tn.gov). Apply to Job Opening 68462. This position will remain posted from June 5, 2025 – June 11, 2025 for five (5) business days.

Pursuant to the State of Tennessee’s Workplace Discrimination and Harassment policy, the State is firmly committed to the principle of fair and equal employment opportunities for its citizens and strives to protect the rights and opportunities of all people to seek, obtain, and hold employment without being subjected to illegal discrimination and harassment in the workplace. It is the State’s policy to provide an environment free of discrimination and harassment of an individual because of that person’s race, color, national origin, age (40 and over), sex, pregnancy, religion, creed, disability, veteran’s status or any other category protected by state and/or federal civil rights laws.