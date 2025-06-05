VIKING PEST CONTROL URGES NEW JERSEY RESIDENTS TO PREPARE FOR SUMMER PEST SURGE AS TICK POPULATIONS RISE

Last Bite Mosquito and Tick Control technician treats dense shrubbery as part of yard protection service, targeting high-risk areas where ticks and mosquitoes thrive

Award-Winning Pest Control Company Offers Preventive Treatments and Strategies to Help Keep Families Safe Against These Disease-Causing Pests

It's always easier to prevent an infestation than to deal with it once it’s out of control. Our team is ready to help homeowners protect their homes with our comprehensive pest control services.” — Eric Gunner, Pest Management Professional

BASKING RIDGE, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In 2024, New Jersey faced a significant increase in tick activity. The state reported 7200 tick-borne illnesses in 2024, up from 3110 in 2020 . The trend seems poised to continue in 2025, with 1,517 cases reported through May 8. This uptick is linked to warmer weather, which boosts tick populations. As peak summer season begins once again, Viking Pest Control is urging homeowners to take action against growing pest populations, especially ticks, which are trending to be more active this year than ever."Ticks thrive in warm, humid environments, and this summer is no exception," says Eric Gunner, a pest control expert at Viking Pest Control. "We’re seeing a significant uptick in tick activity, especially in suburban and rural areas. It's crucial for homeowners to take preventive measures now to protect their families and pets."Viking Pest Control recommends the following tips for keeping ticks at bay:Maintain Your Yard: Keep grass short and clear away any leaf litter where ticks can hide.Quality Fencing: While ticks are small and have tiny legs, wild animals like raccoons or deer allow them to travel much farther than they can on their own. A properly constructed and maintained fence can help to keep wildlife and the ticks they carry away.Prevent Littering: Related to fencing, loose garbage can attract tick-carrying pests to your home and yard. If you properly seal your garbage receptacles, you will reduce the risk of ticks coming to your yard.Use Tick Repellents: Apply EPA-approved tick-repellent sprays judiciously as directed by the label.Check for Ticks: After outdoor activities, thoroughly check yourself, your children, and pets for ticks. The earlier you can remove a tick after it latches on to a host, the less likely they are to transmit a disease.Last Bite Preventive Yard Treatments: Viking Pest offers Last Bite treatments that can form a protective barrier for your yard that can keep both ticks and mosquitoes away. Last Bite Green is available for those who want to take a more eco-friendly approach.In addition to ticks, homeowners should be on the lookout for common summer pests such as mosquitoes, ants, and wasps, which thrive during the hot and humid summer months. Viking Pest Control offers pest prevention packages to help proactively address pest issues before they can ruin your summer.“It's always easier to prevent an infestation than to deal with it once it’s out of control,” said Gunner. “Our team is ready to help homeowners protect their homes with our comprehensive pest control services.”For more information or to schedule a consultation, visit Viking Pest Control’s website at vikingpest.com or call 800-618-2847.

