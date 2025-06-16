Tehama Technologies Expands Secure Hybrid Work Solutions on AWS Marketplace

Powering Enterprise-Grade Security, Compliance, and AI Governance for the Hybrid Workforce

Tehama on AWS helps organizations protect sensitive data, meet AI governance standards, and reduce costs—without compromising on security or workforce productivity.” — Mick Miralis, Chief Revenue Officer

OTTAWA, ON, CANADA, June 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tehama Technologies, a leading provider of integrated cybersecurity and hybrid work solutions, today announced that its secure workspace and data governance platform is now available on AWS Marketplace.

The Tehama Platform delivers secure data enclaves—specialized environments designed to isolate, govern, and protect sensitive data within a controlled perimeter around cloud workspaces. This empowers organizations to leverage their hybrid workforce without compromising security, compliance, or regulatory requirements across the organization.

By creating a secure perimeter around cloud workspaces, Tehama’s data enclaves enable enterprise and public sector organizations to securely utilize sensitive data for analysis, development, or collaboration, while maintaining strict control and without compromising compliance or performance..

Tehama’s cybersecurity platform delivers key benefits, including:

- Secure Data Enclaves: Isolated cloud environments, purpose-built for compliance and risk-sensitive workloads, whilst eliminating siloed technology gaps

- Data and AI Governance: Automated, real-time enforcement of compliance policies.

- Centralized Data Governance: Role-based access, evidence capture, and automated policy enforcement.

- Enhanced Attack Surface Protection: Proactively identify and mitigate threats from the keyboard to data and applications.

- Regulatory Compliance: Supporting organizations in meeting the most rigorous security standards, including ISO 27001, SOC 2, PCI-DSS, HIPAA, NIST 2.0, and GDPR

- Integrated Proprietary VDI: Rapid deployment of secure, high-performance virtual desktops – secure, scalable and AI-ready for hybrid and remote workforces.

"Today’s organizations can no longer treat security, compliance, and productivity as separate priorities. Both enterprise and public sector entities seek integrated solutions that deliver immediate, tangible benefits without overspending or compromising security. Tehama on AWS delivers that and much more," says Mick Miralis, Chief Revenue Officer, Tehama Technologies.

Miralis also stated: “Making our platform available on AWS Marketplace underscores our commitment to delivering innovative, secure solutions that enable organizations to confidently protect sensitive data, stay ahead of evolving AI governance and cybersecurity standards, and achieve immediate cost savings—all while maintaining workforce productivity."

Discover Tehama on AWS Marketplace:

Tehama's solutions are now available directly through the AWS Marketplace, providing customers with simplified procurement, faster deployment, and streamlined billing through their AWS accounts.

Learn more at https://tinyurl.com/239hpsde

About Tehama Technologies

Tehama Technologies is a global cybersecurity leader specializing in security, compliance and data and AI governance for hybrid work. Our flagship platform, anchored by secure perimeter data enclaves, empowers organizations to remain resilient and responsive in an ever-evolving digital landscape. From endpoint isolation to real-time auditing, we deliver end-to-end protection for digital assets and applications—enabling safe, compliant, and accelerated digital transformation.

For more information, visit https://tehama.io.

TEHAMA, the Tehama logo are trademarks of Tehama Technologies. All references herein to the corporate names, trade names, trademarks, and service marks of third parties are intended to accurately identify such parties as the sources of specific products and services. No claim of association or license is intended or should be inferred by such use.

