Tehama Technologies Qualified on SaaS Supply Arrangement to Accelerate Secure AI Adoption Across Canadian Government

New supply arrangement empowers departments to deploy cloud-based data confidently enclaves for AI and beyond

OTTAWA, ON, CANADA, March 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- – Tehama Technologies, a leading provider of cybersecurity and secure remote work solutions, today announced that its advanced cloud-based platform, featuring Tehama’s secure data enclaves, has been prequalified through a Software as a Service Supply Arrangement established by Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC). This Supply Arrangement makes it simpler for Canadian federal departments and agencies to adopt Tehama’s services to securely govern AI initiatives and protect sensitive data in the public cloud.

“Tehama’s inclusion in this Supply Arrangement enables the Government of Canada to confidently deploy secure cloud-based workspaces that address today’s most pressing operational challenges, including AI governance and data security,” said Mick Miralis, Chief Revenue Officer at Tehama Technologies. “We’re thrilled to help federal institutions modernize their IT environments while maintaining the highest compliance standards.”

Addressing Government Hurdles in Public-Cloud AI Adoption

As the public sector evaluates and adopts AI tools—ranging from frontier model generative chatbots to software engineering tooling—concerns over the handling of sensitive, protected, or classified information often delay or block deployments. While the Government of Canada must adopt internal large language models (LLMs) to process protected and classified data, these efforts cannot replace the vast innovation pipeline of the global AI startup ecosystem on unclassified workloads.

“Emerging AI tools, particularly in software engineering, cybersecurity, and data analytics, continue to push the boundaries of what’s possible, providing capabilities that internal systems struggle to match. Ensuring that government agencies have access to these state-of-the-art solutions is crucial for maintaining operational excellence and security,” said Paul Vallée, CEO, Tehama Technologies.

By leveraging Tehama’s secure data enclaves, federal agencies can now safely integrate these emerging AI technologies while ensuring compliance with stringent security requirements. Tehama’s solutions align with the Government of Canada's Responsible AI policy by enabling transparency, auditability, and risk mitigation in AI deployments. Our platform ensures AI systems used by government agencies adhere to ethical AI principles, providing clear data provenance, access controls, and real-time monitoring to prevent bias, drift, and unauthorized data use,” added Vallee. “This approach not only mitigates risks associated with data leakage and improper use but also empowers the Government of Canada to adopt homegrown AI innovations. A secure yet open ecosystem accelerates AI adoption, fostering a thriving Canadian technology sector and reducing reliance on unauthorized or insecure workarounds by employees seeking better tools.”

Through Tehama’s Supply Arrangement, federal agencies can now establish secure enclaves in the public cloud that:

- Enforce Zero-Trust Data Protections – Isolates and safeguards sensitive information, ensuring compliance and preventing unauthorized access.

- Maintain Full Visibility and Control – Log and audit all AI training data, workflows, and user activities, ensuring transparency and accountability.

- Accelerate AI Governance – Provide the necessary oversight for AI projects, including usage policies and real-time monitoring, reducing risks of accidental data leaks.

Supporting Responsible AI Adoption in Canadian Federal Modernization

In response to the Government of Canada’s Cloud First policy and the rising demand for SaaS solutions, PSPC’s Supply Arrangement ensures prequalified vendors can meet diverse departmental needs.

With Tehama’s secure enclaves, agencies gain a trusted environment to explore and deploy AI responsibly.

“Our secure enclaves not only modernize federal operations but also provide critical AI governance capabilities,” said Vallée. “By integrating advanced security, compliance, and real-time auditing features, we enable government teams to harness the power of AI without fear of data mismanagement or cybersecurity threats.”

About Tehama Technologies

Tehama Technologies is a global cybersecurity leader specializing in hybrid work solutions, compliance, data and AI governance, and security operations. Our flagship platform, anchored by secure perimeter data enclaves, empowers organizations to remain resilient and responsive in an ever-evolving digital landscape. From endpoint isolation to real-time auditing, we deliver end-to-end protection for digital assets and applications—enabling safe, compliant, and accelerated digital transformation.

For more information, visit https://tehama.io.

