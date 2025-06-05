Gov. Cox announces Family Connection Week

SALT LAKE CITY (June 5, 2025) — Families across Utah are invited to celebrate Family Connection Week from June 9–15, 2025 — a dedicated time to unplug from devices and reconnect through meaningful, screen-free activities. This special week encourages families to be fully present with one another to create lasting memories and stronger bonds.

“Spending quality time together strengthens our bonds, fosters better communication and creates lasting memories that carry us through life’s challenges,” says Governor Cox. “This week is a chance to really listen, connect and to make sure the people around us know they are valued.”

Declared by Gov. Cox, Family Connection Week is a dedicated time to focus on face-to-face connection and quality time with those who matter most. Families are encouraged to find a day and time that works for them and participate in activities focused on building connections, like preparing a meal and eating together, going on a hike, or playing a game together. For a list of activity ideas, including events happening all over the state, visit strongfamilies.utah.gov.

Research supports the importance of shared time, especially mealtime. Mealtimes are critical to foster communication and connection. In fact, Utah youth who sit down to eat at least one meal a week with their family are 45% less likely to report feeling depressed, 70% less likely to use vape products and 54% less likely to consider suicide, according to data from the Utah Student Health and Risk Prevention (SHARP) survey.

At the same time, excessive screen time — especially on social media — can take a toll on mental health and family cohesion. Positive, in-person interactions lay the foundation for resilience and safety for children and adults alike. Family Connection Week encourages families to “disconnect to reconnect” and take time to talk, laugh and connect without distractions.

Please see the attached video from Governor Cox announcing Family Connection Week, and learn more at strongfamilies.utah.gov.