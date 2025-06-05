Government, Saskatchewan Health Authority Fund 40 Mobile Treatment Spaces in Saskatoon

CANADA, June 5 - Released on June 5, 2025

The Government of Saskatchewan and the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) are providing more access to addictions services by funding 40 mobile withdrawal management treatment spaces in Saskatoon.

The $644,000 in annualized funding to Medavie Health Services (MHS) supports treatment of individuals experiencing substance use withdrawal in a setting that is more comfortable and familiar to them. It aligns with the Government of Saskatchewan’s Action Plan for Mental Health and Addictions commitment to provide 500 treatment spaces by 2028.

“Mobile withdrawal management spaces are an important option that will enhance access to addictions treatment by meeting individuals where they are,” Mental Health and Addictions Minister Lori Carr said. “The Government of Saskatchewan is happy to collaborate with Medavie on this community-based program that will enable more individuals to live healthy, safe lives in recovery by providing them with better access to addictions treatment where and when they need it.”

Mobile withdrawal services are designed to help individuals safely detox in the community. Home-based and mobile services are meant for individuals who are considered low-risk for complicated withdrawal and may benefit from withdrawal in a home or community-based setting where family and friend support is available.

These new SHA funded addictions treatment spaces will enhance existing services, reduce wait times and help more people receive the treatment they need to overcome addictions and live healthy, safe lives in recovery.

"We are incredibly proud of the impact this program has already had in Saskatoon, ensuring people can access care when and where they need it,” Medavie Health Services, Mobile Integrated Health, Senior Manager Angela Sereda said. “With stable, long-term funding, we can continue to build on that momentum, further reducing barriers to treatment and empowering individuals to take critical first steps in their recovery journey. We are deeply grateful for the support of the Saskatchewan Health Authority and the Government of Saskatchewan in expanding access to life-changing care through innovative, community-based solutions."

MHS developed the withdrawal management program, in consultation with the SHA, to be integrated with the existing mental health and addiction services and resources delivered by SHA health care professionals in Saskatoon.

“This program brings mental health and addictions supports directly to the client, breaking down barriers to access these services and providing a safe, comfortable and familiar setting in which to recover,” SHA Mental Health and Addictions Provincial Executive Director Zoe Teed-McKay said. “The SHA is confident this program will help people receive the care they need to overcome addictions and live a healthy, safe life in recovery.”

To date, 281 of the 500 new spaces under Saskatchewan's Action Plan for Mental Health and Addictions are now available to Saskatchewan residents.

This includes:

40 mobile withdrawal management spaces with Medavie in Saskatoon;

17 inpatient spaces at the Carter House Family Treatment Centre in Saskatoon;

60 inpatient treatment spaces at EHN Willowview in Lumsden;

15 inpatient treatment spaces at Muskwa Lake Wellness Camp;

15 withdrawal management spaces at Onion Lake Cree Nation;

15 inpatient treatment spaces and five (5) withdrawal management spaces at Thorpe Recovery Centre near Lloydminster;

26 post-treatment spaces at St. Joseph's Addiction Recovery Centre in Estevan;

32 intensive outpatient treatment spaces through Possibilities Recovery Center in Saskatoon;

14 inpatient addictions treatment spaces with Poundmaker's Lodge in North Battleford; and

42 virtual spaces through EHN Canada.

