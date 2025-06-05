Charleston Competition Celebrates 2025 Virtuoso Finalists

2025 Virtuoso Music Competition

Showcasing Mastery, Precision, and Passion

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Charleston International Music Competition is excited to announce the finalists of the 2025 Virtuoso Music Competition. These outstanding musicians have demonstrated remarkable skill, focus, and artistic depth in performances that truly set them apart.The Virtuoso Competition honors those who bring advanced technique and thoughtful interpretation to their music. This year’s finalists have impressed an international panel of judges with performances that are both technically refined and emotionally compelling.Finalists by Instrument Category:BASSOONEvelyn HaCELLOCarol Chen, Elijah Chen, Albert Dong, Cason Tam Ca Shun, Yee Ning YapCLARINETBenno Alderink, Davin Lee, Sayyod MirzomurodovDRUMSMeher Pindiprolu, MeherKrishna PindiproluFLUTEPetra Borovic, Xixi SunGUITARKathryn D'CostaGUZHENGShanshan Gao, Runzhi LiHARPHarnoor Kaur, Tsz Ting WanHARPSICHORDLuping XuPIANOShubhada Bhoyar, Juliana Bozoghlian, Grace Brandenstein, Jacob Brandenstein, Celestine Chandella, Aima Chen, Alex Chen, Carie Chen, Claire Chou, Leo Deng, Olivia Du, Darren Gao, Mary Girgis, Eric Gong, Albert Hacker, Jiayue Han, Olivia Han, Kelsey He, Vincent He, Laman Heydarova, Tiffany Hsu, Evelyn Hua, Emily Huynh, Amelia Ie, Vedant Jayashankara, Renee Jiang, Theodora Kandyliotis, Edward Kim, Joonghyun Kim, Vladimir Kravchuk, Reina Lee, Effie Li, Alex Liu, Noelle Liu, Alaric Mason, Hana Matsuda, William Nabbe, Ngoc Nguyen, Kayla Ostrow, Madeline Padilla, Ada Pan, Konrad Park, Agnes Podea, Pratyay Rao, Matilda Sachsenheimer, Miguel Secillano, Kaitlyn Sin, Khun Sitthiwong, Junhan Son, Helena Sprajcer, Queena Sun, Nareh Ter-Oganesyan, Ivan Tong, Victoria Tsang, Abigail Tu, Leah Varisova, Kyle Wang, Johann Wong, Jolene Wong, Liam Wong, Yutong Xie, Charlene Xu, Lois Xu, Queenie Xue, Irene Yeo, James Yi, Joowon Yim, Wai Ping Alice Yip, Eleanor (Ellie) Yoon, Joyce Yuan, Jianing (Grace) Zhang, Katherine Zhang, Alan ZhuangSAXOPHONEEzra Chan, Mark LiVIOLINCaiden Cai, Abigail Cao, James Chang, Rachel Choy, Charlotte Chung, Eason Ding, Max Huang, Siyoon Jeong, Anna Jiang, Evelyn Kao, Diana Kats, Chanew Kim, Hailey Lam, Henna Lam, Laura Lee, Li Li, Darell Lien, Eleanora Lim, Yumi Mimura, Noalen Ni, Andrew Peng, Izabela Wiktoria Oliwia Torfs, Tien-Lung Tou, Caitlin WangVOCALAhada Leosala, Zoilita Lester, Averie Dawn Saludes, Adriana ZarzuENSEMBLEChian-Rung Ho, Che-Ling Hsu, Jacob Brandenstein, Grace Brandenstein, Moana Liu, Jinran Hu, Trenton Kifer, Madilyn Johnston, Sloan SmithCONGRATULATIONSFrom piano and strings to vocals, winds, and ensembles, the range of talent is extraordinary. Each finalist has pushed themselves to new heights, and the Charleston International Music Competition is proud to recognize their achievements.Watch the PerformancesFinalist performances are now available to watch on the Competition’s YouTube channel. Take a moment to hear the artistry and support these incredible musicians:Results Coming June 10Winners of the 2025 Virtuoso Music Competition will be announced on June 10. Visit the official Results page to see who takes home First Prize and other top honors:Upcoming OpportunitiesApplications are now open for the following competitions: 2025 Summer Music Competition – Deadline: June 15Open to all ages, instruments, and genres. Share your music during the most creative season of the year. 2025 19th Century Music Competition – Deadline: July 15A journey into Romantic-era masterpieces. Invite emotion and drama into your next performance. 2025 World Music Competition – Deadline: August 15Celebrate global traditions and diverse musical styles. This competition welcomes performances that honor cultural roots and innovation.For details on how to apply, learn more about the Competition’s jury, and explore stories from past participants, visit charlestoncompetition.com and follow @charlestoncompetition on Instagram.

