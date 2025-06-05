Urgent traffic alert: 20-foot length restriction now in effect on Highway 2 project in Williston

WILLISTON, N.D. — Effective immediately, a vehicle length restriction of 20 feet is in place at the intersection of U.S. Highway 2 and 26th Street as part of the ongoing traffic control measures.

This restriction will remain in effect for approximately 7 days to accommodate critical construction activities in the area.

Vehicles over 20 feet in length must take an alternate route. This applies to trailers, large trucks, RVs, and buses.

All signage and message boards have been updated to reflect this change.

The restriction is part of the temporary traffic pattern associated with manhole and intersection modification work.

This restriction is necessary to maintain traffic flow and safety during a narrow traffic shift and confined work zone. Oversized vehicles may not be able to safely navigate the restricted intersection and will cause delays or hazards if they attempt to pass through.

Motorists should plan for slower traffic and potential delays in the work zone.

For updates and more information, visit www.dot.nd.gov/williston-highway-2 or follow the City of Williston and NDDOT on social media.