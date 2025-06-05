FREE HOUSING FAIR & EXPO – JUNE 14, 2025

FREE HOUSING FAIR & EXPO 6/14/25

Join us at Charles & Anna Booker Elementary School from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM for a FREE event!

MORRISTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- North Central Jersey Association of REALTORS® (NCJAR) invites individuals, families, and aspiring homeowners across New Jersey to attend the FREE Housing Fair & Expo on Saturday, June 14, 2025, from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM at Charles & Anna Booker Elementary School With only a few days left to register, this event offers a unique opportunity for first-time homebuyers, renters, and current homeowners to explore vital housing resources—all in one place and entirely FREE.Event Highlights include the opportunity to attend informative workshops, speak directly with housing experts, win prizes and giveaways by pre-registering online and attending in person, learn about mortgage products from trusted lenders, explore down payment assistance programs, access resources to help prevent foreclosure, receive free information for renters and homeowners, and enjoy free admission and parking."This event is about more than just information—it’s about opening the door to real opportunity," said Jeffrey Jones, 2025 NCJAR President. "Whether you're dreaming of buying your first home or trying to keep the one you have, we’re here to help."Don’t Miss Out – Register NowWith June 14th fast approaching, space is limited. Visit www.homebuyer.ncjar.com today to secure your spot and take your first steps toward achieving the American Dream of homeownership.Disclaimer: You must be present at the event to be eligible for giveaways. Attendance by proxy is not permitted.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.