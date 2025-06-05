On-Board Clearance Service at Macao Port of Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge Extended to Relevant Foreigners Starting from 9 June 2025

MACAU, June 5 - In order to facilitate foreigners to visit Macao, promote international people-to-people exchange, and establish Macao as a higher-level platform for opening up to the outside world and a significant window for exchange and mutual learning between Chinese and Western civilisations, after conducting an in-depth assessment into the on-board clearance demands and capacities of vehicle channels at the Macao Port of Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge, the Public Security Police Force is going to allow the relevant foreign visitors on-board a passenger vehicle that seats nine people or below to go through immigration clearance at the vehicle channels at the Macao Port of Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge starting from 9 June 2025. The arrangements are detailed below:

Nationals who have been granted visa-free entry into Macao and possess valid passport (Note) may go through on-board arrival formalities via the arrival vehicle channels of the said port; All foreign visitors who possess valid passports may go through on-board departure formalities via the departure vehicle channels of the said port; Passengers who are not eligible for on-board clearance may go through clearance informalities in the Clearance Hall for On-board Passengers near the vehicle channels or the arrival/departure halls.

Note: Please refer to the following website for the list of countries of which the nationals are granted visa-free entry into Macao:

https://www.gov.mo/zh-hant/services/ps-1474/ps-1474b/

In case of any doubts about the above-mentioned arrangements, people may call our service hotline at +85328725488 or send email to sminfo@fsm.gov.mo for enquiries.

Moreover, passengers who should go through clearance formalities at the Clearance Hall for On-board Passengers should proceed to it via the sidewalk orderly, and then proceed to the pick-up area for on-board passengers and get in the vehicle. To cope with the high vehicle flow during peak hours, our Force will set up vehicle channels for Macao residents according to real-time situaton so as to facilitate their access. Drivers and passengers are advised to pay attention to the signages on the spot and follow the instructions of the staff.

The Public Security Police Force will proactively support the Macao SAR Government in developing the positioning of “One Centre, One Platform, One Base”, and sustain our efforts in reviewing the clearance service, optimize the clearance process, improve further the convenient cross-border movement of people and enhance the efficiency of clearance service, so as to assist Macao and other cities of the Greater Bay Area in fostering high-quality development.