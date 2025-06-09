【Pursuit of Southeast Asia market】Three-day Experience Macao roadshow culminates in popularity in Bangkok

MACAU, June 9 - 【MGTO】Mega Experience Macao roadshow culminates in success in Bangkok

Organized by Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO), the mega Experience Macao roadshow was held with success in Bangkok from 6 – 8 June. The event featured a variety of themed booths and interactive game zones in collaboration with Macao’s tourism enterprises, as well as special travel offers of the Thai travel trade. Thai residents were attracted to the roadshow for a window onto Macao’s fascinating “tourism +”, in pursuit of the Southeast Asian market.

Colorful roadshow engages 175,000 spectators

MGTO once again organized a mega roadshow in Bangkok this year. Held at one of the famous landmarks and shopping centres, Siam Paragon, the roadshow took Thai residents on a journey in Macao’s vibrant world of “tourism +” under the theme of “Macao Wonder”. The three-day event attracted over 175,000 (175,423) spectators cumulatively.

Online and offline Thai travel agencies and airlines as well as the six integrated resort enterprises from Macao promoted a range of Macao tourism products on sale to spectators at the roadshow, which boosted international visitations and injected impetus to Macao’s tourism economy. About 1,006 hotel and air ticket packages were sold online and offline during the three-day roadshow. The total transaction value exceeded 6.40 million Thai Baht (equivalent to 1.60 million patacas approximately).

Diverse and innovative destination branding

Different stage performances and interactive moments enlivened the roadshow. Local pop stars and KOLs were invited to grace the roadshow and widen the promotional impact. A variety of innovative promotional initiatives were launched at the roadshow as well. Among them, popular IP character in Thailand, Warbie Yama, and Macao Tourism Mascot MAK MAK appeared at the roadshow for photo moments with spectators. A Thai song themed around Macao’s tourist attractions was composed as the background music for the opening and for promotion on social media. Furthermore, MGTO partnered with Thai e-payment platforms to offer instant discounts on Thai visitors’ spending in Macao, enhancing their journey experience and invigorating the local tourism economy.

To boost the event’s vibes and visibility, MGTO released the roadshow’s key visual and video advertisements on multimedia channels including 128 electronic screens across the commercial hub at the heart of Bangkok and in the Skytrain stations, garnering over 19.80 million total impressions.

Successive roadshows overseas for international marketing

MGTO is actively rolling out tourism promotional events in overseas markets this year. Roadshows were held successfully in Tokyo (Japan), Seoul (Korea) and Bangkok (Thailand) so far, followed by more upcoming roadshows in Southeast Asia to showcase Macao’s offerings of “tourism +”. In addition, MGTO regularly engages in regional and international major travel fairs to raise Macao’s international profile, maintain destination presence and expand the reach into different visitor markets.