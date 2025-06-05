European Travel Agents’ and Tour Operators’ Associations 2025 Macao Summit successfully held

MACAU, June 5 - The European Travel Agents’ and Tour Operators’ Associations (ECTAA) 2025 Macao Summit was held 2 to 5 June, providing to leaders of travel agencies associations from across Europe a full experience of the city’s “tourism +” appeal and unique advantages as an international platform, helping to expand and diversify international visitor source markets.

A gala dinner held yesterday (4 June) with the presence of the Secretary for Economy and Finance of the Macao SAR Government, Anton Tai Kin Ip, closed the curtain on the event. The Secretary remarked in a speech at the occasion that, with Macao opening a new chapter in its long history as an international city where east-meets-west, it wants to continue to partner and enhance friendship with European countries. Noting the prominent role tourism plays in Macao and European countries’ economies, the Secretary stated that the industry is among the priority areas for cooperation, including in multi-destination travel, given Macao’s singular role as a connector between Mainland China and the international community.

While the President of ECTAA, Frank Oostdam, pointed out that cooperation between Europe and Asia in the travel sector is obvious, but it requires a new approach based on better mutual understanding, tailored products and concrete collaboration between professionals, adding that the partnership with Macao illustrates this desire to go beyond intentions and create real connections between markets.

The Portuguese Association of Travel and Tourism Agencies (APAVT), a member of ECTAA, and key in bringing the event to Macao, also attended the summit. Speaking at the gala dinner, the President of APAVT, Pedro Costa Ferreira, highlighted that he knows Macao well and was sure that his European colleagues would be enchanted with the destination and leave wanting more. Noting that his association helped to open a door for all parties involved to now walk together, he emphasized the willingness to continue to give its contribution, taking advantage of the proximity and trust already established between APAVT and the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO).

Other guests present at the gala dinner included the Director of MGTO, Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, the Secretary-General of SJM Resorts, S.A., Rui Cunha, and the leaders of national-level travel agencies associations members of ECTAA from 15 countries attending the summit, among other guests.

Rich experience of Macao’s unique advantages as a “tourism + MICE” international platform

During the four days of the summit, aside from ECTAA’s board meeting and general assembly, the program also included two themed panel sessions, a business networking session, and a press conference, along with familiarization visits around Macao and Hengqin. The panel sessions of the summit featured guest speakers to discuss Europe-Asia relations in tourism and other topics. At the same time, the program of the event allowed the around 40 delegates to connect with local travel trade and have a full experience of the city’s potential as a tourism destination.

The business networking session with Macao travel trade was joined by 65 representatives from local travel agencies, integrated resorts, hotels, airlines, convention and exhibition venues, destination management companies, among others, to explore cooperation opportunities with the European travel agencies leaders.

European delegates stroll around community areas

The European delegates strolled around the city’s community areas yesterday (4 June) afternoon, with the itinerary including sites of the UNESCO-listed Historic Center of Macao, such as the Ruins of St. Paul’s and the Senado Square, as well as a visit to the Taipa Houses and other attractions in Taipa Village.

In addition, this morning (5 June), the delegates conducted a familiarization visit to Hengqin’s tourism attractions and MICE facilities, including the Traditional Chinese Medicine Cultural Experience Center, Chimelong Hengqin Bay Hotel, among others.

The ECTAA 2025 Macao Summit is one of the two major European tourism meetings MGTO is hosting this year, together with the 50th Congress of APAVT. Co-hosted by SJM Resorts, S.A., the summit was successfully held, while the Congress of APAVT is scheduled for 2 to 4 December and is expected to gather in Macao around 700 delegates.

Hosting the two events, along with other online and in-person initiatives, is part of MGTO’s efforts to prioritize reconnecting with travel trade to drive more visitor flows from Europe to Macao.