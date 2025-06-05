Good Dad Act Committee Marks 100th Meeting Amid Growing National Momentum for Fathers' Rights

Dr hc Bernard Wh Jennings, Good Dad Act Committee Chair Ethan was the motivation for Dr Jennings to help change the law. Marylin Pierre, Esq The book cover of Ethan's Good Dad Act Biscayne Gardens Chamber Approved

National committee celebrates 100 weekly meetings as Good Dad Act gains traction in 5 states with legal experts, judges, and fathers uniting for change

We’ve accomplished a lot in a short time. Children deserve both parents. Fathers deserve fairness. And families deserve better outcomes. We will keep going until that is the reality in all 50 states.” — Dr. hc Bernard Wh Jennings, Initiator of Ethan's Good Dad Act

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This Tuesday, the Good Dad Act Committee will convene its 100th weekly meeting, marking a major milestone in a national movement advocating for fair and equal parenting rights. What began as a grassroots effort under the leadership of Dr. Bernard WH Jennings has evolved into a formidable advocacy organization with growing legislative success and expanding national reach.

A Powerful Advocate Joins the Celebration

As we approach this years Father's Day celebrations, the 100th meeting will be headlined by Attorney Marylin Pierre, a seasoned legal expert with over 30 years of experience in family, criminal, and juvenile law. A graduate of Howard University School of Law and a retired First Lieutenant, Pierre has championed justice both inside and outside the courtroom. Her commitment to fair and compassionate legal access aligns seamlessly with the Good Dad Act’s mission. In recent years, she has garnered recognition for her campaign to serve on the Montgomery County, Maryland, judiciary—promoting equitable access to justice for all (LinkedIn).

From Personal Struggle to National Legislation

The Good Dad Act was inspired by Dr. Jennings' personal journey, chronicled in his book Ethan’s Good Dad Act, which recounts his legal fight for access to his son. What started as one man’s quest for justice has become a national conversation on parental equality, shared custody, and the right of children to have access to both loving parents.

Legislative Momentum Across the Country

As of today, obvious versions of the Good Dad Act legislation has passed in five states, including Tennessee and North Carolina, where laws will go into effect on July 1, 2025. These laws prioritize shared parenting and ensure that unmarried fathers are granted fair opportunities to engage meaningfully in their children’s lives. With a growing base of support, Good Dad Act Team Leaders have now been appointed in 15 states, leading the charge to introduce similar legislation in their respective legislatures.

Weekly Gatherings That Inspire and Inform

The Good Dad Act Committee meets every Tuesday at 8 PM (EST) in an open forum that has become a hub of learning and community engagement. These meetings regularly feature a rotating lineup of attorneys, sitting judges, therapists, child development experts, and legal advocates who speak directly with fathers, grandparents, and other loved ones committed to family preservation and justice. These weekly sessions are often described by attendees as part support group, part strategy session, and part legal clinic. Next up for the committee is to draw a focus on legislation to address false allegations of domestic violence and paternity fraud. Which is a problem that is prevalent nationwide and crosses all boundaries.

A Call to Action

Dr. Jennings and the committee are calling on citizens nationwide to join the movement. Whether by becoming a state team leader, volunteering, attending meetings, or making a donation, there are many ways to support the Good Dad Act’s mission. The committee continues to advocate tirelessly for parental equality and the well-being of children.

Learn more: www.ethansgooddadact.com

Engage with the movement: www.gooddadact.com

Support the cause: GoFundMe Campaign

Looking Ahead

As the Committee celebrates its 100th meeting, the tone is both reflective and forward-looking. “We’ve accomplished a lot in a short time,” says Dr. Jennings. “But the work continues. Children deserve both parents. Fathers deserve fairness. And families deserve better outcomes. We will keep going until that is the reality in all 50 states.”

With legislation spreading, leadership teams forming across the country, and the weekly meetings gaining momentum, the Good Dad Act Committee stands as a shining example of what can happen when grassroots advocacy meets determined leadership. The 100th meeting may be symbolic, but the journey is far from over.

Good Dad Act - Senator Daphne Campbell attends Book Signing Event Highlight

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.