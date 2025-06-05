Project that saved lynx population from extinction wins awards

SLOVENIA, June 5 - It was picked as the best project in Europe in the category of nature and biodiversity conservation, and also won the audience award.

During the project that spanned nearly seven years before ending last year, a small population of some 20 adult animals mated among themselves, which increased the number of adult animals, so that the species in the Slovenian Alps and the Dinaric Alps has a brighter future now.

Eighteen lynxes have been brought to Slovenia and Croatia from a stable lynx population in the Carpathian Mountains in Slovakia and Romania in 2017-2024 as part of the project, which was largely financed by the EU as part of the LIFE programme. It connected eleven partners from Slovenia, Croatia, Italy, Slovakia and Romania, and produced more than 50 offspring recorded by the end of 2024.

"This is a confirmation of the work and efforts of all the partners in the project to preserve healthy forests, in which lynx are an indispensable part," said Slovenia Forest Service director Gregor Danev as he accepted the awards together with Life Lynx coordinator Rok Černe.

Černe added that the project would not have been possible without the historic efforts of hunters and foresters, who reintroduced the lynx in 1973 after the species had been extirpated from the country. "This story about conservation started back then, so today's award is a tribute to all those who have contributed in any way to this important conservation success," he pointed out.

The Life awards are conferred on the most innovative, inspiring and effective Life projects in three categories: nature and biodiversity conservation; environment; and climate action, explained the Slovenian Forest Service.

According to the service, the Life Lynx project convinced the jury to give it the award mainly with the active involvement of stakeholders, especially hunters, in saving the lynx from extinction.

In the Slovenian Alps, the reintroduced lynx have established a bridging population, which is the first step towards the long-term conservation of lynx in this part of Europe, they added.

