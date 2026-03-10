Prime Minister Golob briefed on the construction of a new firefighting training ground

SLOVENIA, March 10 - During the visit, Prime Minister Golob and Minister Sajovic toured the Training Centre of the Administration of the Republic of Slovenia for Civil Protection and Disaster Relief and the site where a modern training ground for firefighters will be built. The Director-General of the Administration, Leon Behin, presented the operation of the civil protection and disaster relief system and outlined the plans for the Pekre training ground.

Prime Minister Golob emphasised the importance of civil protection, which has been particularly evident during the major natural disasters that affected Slovenia in recent years, from fires in the Karst region to floods. He expressed his gratitude to all those who have dedicated themselves to helping people in times of disaster. Minister Sajovic added that the past four years have seen the greatest progress in defence and security. He also highlighted the importance of the training centre in the eastern part of the country, which enables the many civil protection personnel there to train and practice locally, reducing travel time.

On this occasion, Prime Minister Golob, Minister of Defence Sajovic, and Director-General Behin unveiled a plaque commemorating the construction of the Pekre firefighting training ground.