Prime Minister Golob: We are strengthening the system where it is most needed

SLOVENIA, March 10 - The renovated Nursing Department facilities will provide space for patients who no longer require intensive care, but who are not yet ready to be discharged to their homes or other institutions. The department will offer these patients professional, compassionate and comprehensive care. This will ease pressure on other hospital capacities, particularly acute wards, enabling them to focus more on emergency cases.

The new Department of Infectious Diseases building at the Maribor University Medical Centre is crucial for treating patients across the wider region, as it will enable infectious diseases to be managed at a higher level throughout north-eastern Slovenia. Patients will benefit from more modern, safer and faster treatment for infectious diseases, as well as improved access to quality healthcare.

In a press statement following his meeting with the management of the Maribor University Medical Centre, the Prime Minister emphasised that health is this government's top priority. "I am confident that health, and in particular strengthening the public healthcare system, will also be the next Slovenian government's first priority. But what does this mean in practice, and what will it mean for people? We are strengthening the system where it is most needed. We are rolling out investments," the Prime Minister said. He added that 60 investment projects worth EUR 800 million are currently underway across Slovenia, and expressed satisfaction that over EUR 200 million of these projects are being carried out in Maribor and the Podravje region.

He also mentioned that people might not fully understand the importance of the university and research centre in Maribor. "Maribor is an important centre for generating new knowledge, and I am convinced that this will be one of the key areas around which the healthcare sector, patient care and the region as a whole will develop," the Prime Minister added, expressing his satisfaction that construction of the new infectious diseases clinic can finally commence today.

"The contract has been signed. This is the most important step, and work can now begin. I am confident that all other previously uncertain projects will also proceed smoothly, just like this one. There are no more uncertainties anywhere today," the Prime Minister said. He also noted that the equipment had been delivered and was being installed, and that construction of the buildings was progressing well. "As discussed with the management of the Maribor University Medical Centre, I believe they will also be successful in attracting new staff in the future, including doctors, nurses and other healthcare personnel, thanks in part to the modern facilities and equipment," the Prime Minister added, expressing his pleasure that patients will have access to the new facilities as soon as possible.

Minister Prevolnik Rupel welcomed the results of the investment cycle in Maribor, thanking everyone involved in preparing these important projects. Prof. Dr Vojko Flis, MD, the General Manager of the Maribor University Medical Centre, highlighted the importance of investments in healthcare. He added that, especially during the pandemic, it had become clear that we must always be prepared. He also noted that infectious diseases are becoming increasingly resistant. The new Department of Infectious Diseases will also relieve the burden on other departments at the Maribor University Medical Centre.