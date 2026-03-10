Submit Release
Prime Minister Robert Golob attends an informal leaders' discussion on high energy prices

SLOVENIA, March 10 - At the invitation of the German Federal Chancellor, Friedrich Merz, Prime Minister Robert Golob participated in an informal discussion with other leaders this afternoon, focusing on the recent surge in energy prices in Europe due to the situation in the Middle East.

