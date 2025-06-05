Tour of Slovenia 2025: Five Stages, Ten Destinations, and a Green Vibe Live on Eurosport

SLOVENIA, June 5 - The countdown is on! From 4 to 8 June 2025, the 31st edition of the Tour of Slovenia will once again sweep across the country. Spanning five stages and showcasing ten Slovenian destinations, the race offers not only world-class cycling action but also an exciting journey through the country’s diverse landscapes and green values.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.