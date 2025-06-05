New education requirements in effect July 1 for some boaters in Minnesota (published June 5, 2025)

The requirements aim to make boating even safer

Beginning July 1, 2025, more people who operate motorboats or personal watercrafts on Minnesota waters must obtain a valid watercraft operator’s permit. The updated requirements, passed into law during 2023, are intended to make boating safer by ensuring people operating motorized watercraft know the rules and are properly trained.

Initially, the law applies to:

People who were born after June 30, 2004, and are aged 12 or older.

Anyone who wishes to serve as an “accompanying operator” for people without a valid watercraft operator’s permit, or for people under the age of 12 and not eligible to obtain a permit.

Individuals who wish to rent/operate motorized rental watercraft.

People who already possess a valid watercraft operator’s permit from Minnesota or another state do not need to obtain a new permit to meet these requirements. The requirements will incrementally include more people over time. When the law is fully implemented on July 1, 2028, all motorized watercraft operators born after June 30, 1987, will be required to have a valid watercraft operator’s permit. Boaters born before July 1, 1987, generally are not required to obtain a watercraft operator’s permit.

Instances in which people born before July 1, 1987, need a watercraft operator’s permit include:

If they’re an “accompanying operator” and allow youth or person without a watercraft operator’s permit to operate a motorboat. Accompanying operators must be 21 years of age or older; in the boat or on the personal watercraft; within immediate reach of the motor controls; and possess a valid operator’s permit or be an “exempt operator” (possess a valid U.S. Coast Guard license for maritime personnel, for example).

If they’re renting a motorized watercraft. Renters must be 18 years of age or older and possess a valid watercraft operator’s permit.

“Minnesota has a long and proud tradition of safe outdoor recreation, and a key part of that is safety education,” said Capt. Adam Block, DNR boating law administrator. “While this new law won’t initially apply to many boat operators, we still encourage all boaters – regardless of their age – to obtain their watercraft operator’s permit.”

More information, including a link to complete the watercraft operator’s permit course, is at mndnr.gov/safety/boatwater/boater-education-law.html