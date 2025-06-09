State, local officials to celebrate Perch Lake Habitat Restoration Project completion (published June 9, 2025)

In 1987 the St. Louis River was listed as an Area of Concern by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) due to the unintended consequences brought on by years of industrial use of the river before modern environmental regulations were put into place. Perch Lake was once a bay of the St. Louis River Estuary along Highway 23 near Gary New Duluth, but the construction of the railroad and Highway 23 embankments greatly reduced the connection between these waters. In 2013, Perch Lake was identified as one of 17 sites located in the St. Louis River Area of Concern (SLRAOC) in need of habitat restoration.

The Perch Lake Habitat Restoration Project improves habitat in several ways. Excavating accumulated sediment and organic deposits restores deep water habitat, increases oxygen concentrations and improves water quality. The installation of a culvert between Perch Lake and the St. Louis River improves connectivity for fish and wildlife, and revitalizes the connection between the waterbodies.

WHO:

DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen

Duluth Mayor Roger Reinert

Minnesota Land Trust Executive Director Kris Larson

And others

WHEN:

2:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 10.

WHERE:

Perch Lake fishing pier parking lot. Parking is available along Highway 23.

WHAT CAMERAS WILL SEE:

Media will hear remarks from the three speakers. Attendees will then walk down the Marten Trail to a foot bridge where the ribbon cutting will take place. The backdrop will be the new culvert and the St. Louis River.

