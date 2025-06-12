Minnesota DNR extends comment period on muskie plan to June 30 (published June 12, 2025)

People can now share their thoughts on a draft update of the state’s long-range plan for muskellunge through Monday, June 30.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources extended the deadline for comments on the plan after recently correcting a technical issue with the comment email inbox. Comments emailed to the inbox before 10 p.m. on June 6 were returned as undeliverable. DNR did not receive these comments. We regret the inconvenience and ask anyone who submitted comments to the inbox before 10 p.m. on June 6 to resubmit them to [email protected].

The draft plan is available on the Minnesota DNR’s muskie page. Comments may be submitted by:

Emailing [email protected]

Using the online survey available on the DNR’s muskie page

Writing to Kelly Wilder, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources – Minnesota DNR, Muskie Plan c/o Kelly Wilder, 500 Lafayette Road, St. Paul, MN 55155-4020.

The draft plan will be used to guide muskie management in Minnesota for the next 15 years. More information about muskie, muskie research and the draft plan is available on the Minnesota DNR’s muskie page.