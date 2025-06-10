Opportunities available to hunt elk in Minnesota (published June 10, 2025)

Hunters have through Thursday, July 3, to apply for one of four elk licenses offered this year by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

“We are reducing opportunities for elk harvest this year to make sure Minnesota’s elk populations continue to thrive. The number of permits available is based on the lower-than-expected number of elk we counted during our 2025 aerial flights and recent trends in population growth,” said Kelsie LaSharr, Minnesota DNR elk coordinator. “The DNR will continue to work with Tribal Nations, local landowners, agricultural producers, legislators, local government officials and state agencies to manage Minnesota’s elk sustainably.”

There are currently three recognized herds in northwest Minnesota: Grygla, Kittson Central and Caribou-Vita. The Grygla area zone remains closed to state-licensed elk hunters, and this year the Kittson Central zone will also be closed to state-licensed hunters.

Hunters can apply for one of two seasons:

Two licenses are available to harvest either a bull or antlerless elk in the Caribou-Vita (Zone 30) during the A season, Saturday, Sept. 13, through Sunday, Sept. 21.

Two licenses are available to harvest an antlerless elk in the Caribou-Vita (Zone 30) B season, Saturday, Sept. 27, through Sunday, Oct. 5.

This is a once-in-a-lifetime hunt for Minnesota residents. Successful applicants who choose not to purchase a permit will be eligible for future elk hunts and receive an application point towards their 10-year application history preference. Given the reduction in available state permits this year, no tags will be available for the 10-year application history pool or for eligible agricultural landowners who reside within elk range.

Hunters must select a season and can apply individually or in parties of two at any license agent, online (mndnr.gov/buyalicense) or by telephone at 888-665-4236. There is a nonrefundable application fee of $5 per hunter. Total license cost for selected applicants is $288. Successful hunters must present the animal within 24 hours of harvest for registration and collection of biological samples to screen for diseases or other health-related issues.

More information is available on the DNR’s elk hunting webpage (mndnr.gov/hunting/elk). For more on Minnesota’s elk, visit the DNR’s elk management webpage (mndnr.gov/elk).