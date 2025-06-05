Fenix Releases Second ACE Series Flashlight with the New PD35R ACE

Fenix PD35R ACE Rechargeable Flashlight Fenix PD35R ACE Set Options Fenix PD35R ACE Beam PD35R ACE Waterproof PD35R ACE Hiking

The newest ACE Series flashlight delivers high output, rugged performance, and user-selectable presets.

LITTLETON, CO, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fenix Lighting introduces the PD35R ACE , a compact yet powerful flashlight designed for professional and everyday users who desire a higher level of control over the way their lights operate. Part of the Advanced Command Edition (ACE) Series, the PD35R ACE delivers up to 2000 lumens of output and a beam distance of 1247 feet (380 meters).What sets the ACE series apart is its SET control—a unique feature that allows the user to pick between different operational presets. On the PD35R ACE, this can be accessed by pressing the SET button hidden beneath the flashlight’s collar. Then, the user can select which one of the three preset options they would like their flashlight to operate in. In Option 1, the light will only operate at the maximum brightness level of 2000 lumens. Option 3 is so-named for its three lighting levels of low, medium, and turbo. Finally, Option 5 gives the user access to all five lighting levels plus SOS. Notably, the strobe feature can now be fully deactivated in the PD35R ACE. Once set, the flashlight will stay in the chosen preset, which is also indicated on the flashlight next to the SET button.True to the Fenix brand, the PD35R ACE was also built with durability in mind. A protected USB-C charging port is integrated into its IP68-rated body, making it both dustproof and waterproof to two meters. The light is impact-resistant to one meter and constructed to perform reliably.By blending high-lumen output with user-directed control, the PD35R ACE offers a different approach to illumination—focused on clarity, reliability, and flexibility.About Fenix LightingFenix Lighting is the official US distributor of Fenix products. Fenix has earned its reputation for manufacturing some of the best high-performance lights on the market through its proven track record of innovative design and a focus on durable construction. While flashlights are their core product, Fenix’s headlamps, lanterns, and bike lights are also highly rated and well-constructed. With regular improvements to existing lights and a steady stream of new products, expect only the most high-performing, user-friendly, and brightest lights from Fenix Lighting.

