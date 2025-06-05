Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig Recognized in Chambers & Partners for Intellectual Property Excellence

To learn more about Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig, please visit www.dbllawyers.com.

DBL's ranking demonstrates the firm's established reputation and growing influence in this critical practice area.

Our IP practice continues to grow and evolve, and this recognition validates our commitment to providing top-tier legal services in intellectual property matters.”
— Thomas Dunlap, Managing Partner, Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig
WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig, a leading law firm focused on intellectual property, corporate transactions, and regulatory matters, is pleased to announce that the firm has been ranked in Band 3 for Intellectual Property in Northern Virginia by Chambers & Partners.

This prestigious recognition underscores DBL's commitment to delivering exceptional legal services in the intellectual property sector. The Chambers & Partners ranking is based on comprehensive research that evaluates law firms and attorneys through client feedback, peer recommendations, and case assessments, making it one of the most respected benchmarks in the legal industry.

The firm's intellectual property practice encompasses patent, copyright, trademark, and trade secret litigation, as well as patent prosecution and comprehensive IP portfolio management. DBL's attorneys serve clients across diverse industries, including aerospace, technology, cybersecurity, and government contracting, providing strategic counsel on IP protection, licensing, mergers and acquisitions, and regulatory compliance.

Thomas Dunlap, Managing Partner at DBL, expressed his thoughts on the recognition. "This Chambers & Partners ranking reflects our team's dedication to excellence and our clients' trust in our capabilities. Our IP practice continues to grow and evolve, and this recognition validates our commitment to providing top-tier legal services in intellectual property matters across Northern Virginia and beyond.”

The Northern Virginia intellectual property market is highly competitive, with numerous prestigious firms serving the region's dynamic technology and government contracting sectors. DBL's ranking demonstrates the firm's established reputation and growing influence in this critical practice area.
Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig's intellectual property team brings extensive experience in complex litigation, patent prosecution, and strategic IP counseling. The firm's unique combination of technical knowledge and legal acumen enables clients to protect their innovations effectively while navigating the increasingly complex landscape of intellectual property law.

Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig continues to strengthen its position as a leader in the legal industry, offering a wide range of services including corporate transactions, data security, employment law, government & regulatory, immigration, litigation, private wealth management, and real estate.

###

Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig is a veteran-owned law firm with outcome-focused attorneys advising and representing clients in national and international legal matters. Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig prides themselves on prioritizing practical and effective outcomes by offering a full array of legal services and investing in long-term relationships with their clients. To learn more about Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig and how we assist you, contact us by calling 800-747-9354 or emailing clientservices@dbllawyers.com.

Rusty Foster
Bow Tie Strategies
+1 703-646-1282
rustyfoster@bowtiestrategies.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig Recognized in Chambers & Partners for Intellectual Property Excellence

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Insurance Industry, Law


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Rusty Foster
Bow Tie Strategies
+1 703-646-1282 rustyfoster@bowtiestrategies.com
Company/Organization
Bow Tie Strategies
312 E Market Street, Suite F
Leesburg, Virginia, 20176
United States
+1 703-646-1282
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Bow Tie Strategies is an award-winning public relations and event management firm that champions itself on resolving the individual challenges of our clients. We are a full service firm that takes pride in our creativity and responsiveness. When it comes to connecting with critical audiences, our reach stretches from the traditional to the cutting edge. We have been on the ground, at the table and everywhere in between. We believe it is our responsibility to absorb every detail and nuance of your issue and make your cause our own. This approach has enabled us to influence public opinion, gain nationwide media coverage, achieve legislative victories, and ultimately, amplify our clients’ successes beyond what they thought possible. Bow Tie Strategies understands the value of emerging media presence in today's competitive market. Our approach helps brands, from the relatively unknown to the already well-established, break through the clutter. The Bow Tie Philosophy is a proven method.

Bow Tie Strategies

More From This Author
Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig Recognized in Chambers & Partners for Intellectual Property Excellence
Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig Strengthens Nationwide Presence with Addition of Partner Jennifer Rohleder
Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig Strengthens Nationwide Presence with Addition of Partner John Heck
View All Stories From This Author