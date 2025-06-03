Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig Strengthens Nationwide Presence with Addition of Partner Jennifer Rohleder

To learn more about Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig, please visit www.dbllawyers.com.

Jennifer Rohleder, Partner, Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig

Rohleder brings extensive experience in estate planning and wealth preservation.

The firm’s commitment to delivering innovative and client-focused legal solutions aligns perfectly with my vision of helping business owners protect their enterprises and personal wealth.”
— Jennifer Rohleder, Partner, Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig
WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig (DBL), a renowned veteran-owned law firm, is pleased to announce the addition of Jennifer Rohleder as a Partner in the firm's Corporate and Estate Planning Practices. Jennifer brings extensive experience in corporate transactions, business strategy, and capital raising, along with a growing focus on estate planning and wealth preservation. Her exceptional legal acumen makes her a valuable asset to DBL as it continues to provide comprehensive legal services to clients across the country.

With over 17 years of legal experience, Jennifer has successfully guided clients through sophisticated corporate transactions, capital raises, and strategic growth initiatives. As co-founder and in-house general counsel of her own company, she was instrumental in securing over $8 million in funding. Additionally, she has supported clients in raising tens of millions of dollars in capital, demonstrating her proficiency in corporate finance and strategic business development.

“We are excited to welcome Jennifer to our team,” said DeAnna Burke, CEO, Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig. “Jennifer brings valuable versatility to DBL with her dual focus on estate planning and corporate transactions, including business corporate services, such as entity formation, governance, and transactional support.”

Jennifer’s practice is uniquely positioned at the intersection of corporate law and estate planning, specifically tailored to assist business owners in safeguarding their life's work and wealth. Her approach integrates comprehensive corporate solutions with strategic estate planning, designed to protect and sustain family and business legacies.

Jennifer remarked, “I am delighted to join the outstanding team at Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig. The firm’s commitment to delivering innovative and client-focused legal solutions aligns perfectly with my vision of helping business owners protect their enterprises and personal wealth. I look forward to contributing to the continued growth and success of our clients and the firm.”

Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig continues to grow and expand its presence throughout the United States. With offices strategically located in key cities across the country, the firm is committed to providing exceptional legal services to clients both locally and nationally. By adding Partner Jennifer Rohleder to their roster, DBL fortifies its capabilities and bolsters its position as a leading provider of legal representation across various practice areas.

###

Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig is a veteran-owned law firm with outcome-focused attorneys advising and representing clients in national and international legal matters. DBL prides themselves on prioritizing practical and effective outcomes by offering a full array of legal services and investing in long-term relationships with their clients. To learn more about Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig and how we assist you, contact us by calling 800-747-9354 or emailing clientservices@dbllawyers.com.

Rusty Foster
Bow Tie Strategies
+1 703-646-1282
rustyfoster@bowtiestrategies.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig Strengthens Nationwide Presence with Addition of Partner Jennifer Rohleder

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Insurance Industry, Law


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Rusty Foster
Bow Tie Strategies
+1 703-646-1282 rustyfoster@bowtiestrategies.com
Company/Organization
Bow Tie Strategies
312 E Market Street, Suite F
Leesburg, Virginia, 20176
United States
+1 703-646-1282
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Bow Tie Strategies is an award-winning public relations and event management firm that champions itself on resolving the individual challenges of our clients. We are a full service firm that takes pride in our creativity and responsiveness. When it comes to connecting with critical audiences, our reach stretches from the traditional to the cutting edge. We have been on the ground, at the table and everywhere in between. We believe it is our responsibility to absorb every detail and nuance of your issue and make your cause our own. This approach has enabled us to influence public opinion, gain nationwide media coverage, achieve legislative victories, and ultimately, amplify our clients’ successes beyond what they thought possible. Bow Tie Strategies understands the value of emerging media presence in today's competitive market. Our approach helps brands, from the relatively unknown to the already well-established, break through the clutter. The Bow Tie Philosophy is a proven method.

Bow Tie Strategies

More From This Author
Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig Strengthens Nationwide Presence with Addition of Partner Jennifer Rohleder
Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig Strengthens Nationwide Presence with Addition of Partner John Heck
Jacobson Holman Joins Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig to Strengthen National Presence
View All Stories From This Author