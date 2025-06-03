Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig Strengthens Nationwide Presence with Addition of Partner Jennifer Rohleder
Rohleder brings extensive experience in estate planning and wealth preservation.
The firm’s commitment to delivering innovative and client-focused legal solutions aligns perfectly with my vision of helping business owners protect their enterprises and personal wealth.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig (DBL), a renowned veteran-owned law firm, is pleased to announce the addition of Jennifer Rohleder as a Partner in the firm's Corporate and Estate Planning Practices. Jennifer brings extensive experience in corporate transactions, business strategy, and capital raising, along with a growing focus on estate planning and wealth preservation. Her exceptional legal acumen makes her a valuable asset to DBL as it continues to provide comprehensive legal services to clients across the country.
— Jennifer Rohleder, Partner, Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig
With over 17 years of legal experience, Jennifer has successfully guided clients through sophisticated corporate transactions, capital raises, and strategic growth initiatives. As co-founder and in-house general counsel of her own company, she was instrumental in securing over $8 million in funding. Additionally, she has supported clients in raising tens of millions of dollars in capital, demonstrating her proficiency in corporate finance and strategic business development.
“We are excited to welcome Jennifer to our team,” said DeAnna Burke, CEO, Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig. “Jennifer brings valuable versatility to DBL with her dual focus on estate planning and corporate transactions, including business corporate services, such as entity formation, governance, and transactional support.”
Jennifer’s practice is uniquely positioned at the intersection of corporate law and estate planning, specifically tailored to assist business owners in safeguarding their life's work and wealth. Her approach integrates comprehensive corporate solutions with strategic estate planning, designed to protect and sustain family and business legacies.
Jennifer remarked, “I am delighted to join the outstanding team at Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig. The firm’s commitment to delivering innovative and client-focused legal solutions aligns perfectly with my vision of helping business owners protect their enterprises and personal wealth. I look forward to contributing to the continued growth and success of our clients and the firm.”
Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig continues to grow and expand its presence throughout the United States. With offices strategically located in key cities across the country, the firm is committed to providing exceptional legal services to clients both locally and nationally. By adding Partner Jennifer Rohleder to their roster, DBL fortifies its capabilities and bolsters its position as a leading provider of legal representation across various practice areas.
Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig is a veteran-owned law firm with outcome-focused attorneys advising and representing clients in national and international legal matters. DBL prides themselves on prioritizing practical and effective outcomes by offering a full array of legal services and investing in long-term relationships with their clients. To learn more about Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig and how we assist you, contact us by calling 800-747-9354 or emailing clientservices@dbllawyers.com.
