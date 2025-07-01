Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig Strengthens Nationwide Presence with Addition of Partner Carlos Linares
Linares brings extensive experience in entertainment law practice and brand protection.
Carlos brings a unique and invaluable combination of legal expertise and authentic industry experience that is simply unmatched in our field.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig (DBL), a renowned veteran-owned law firm, is pleased to announce the latest expansion of its nationwide reach with the addition of Partner Carlos Linares to its esteemed team. His exceptional legal acumen makes him a valuable asset to DBL as it continues to provide comprehensive legal services to clients across the country.
— Thomas Dunlap, Partner, Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig
Luis Carlos Linares Jr. is an intellectual property attorney with extensive experience in entertainment law practice and brand protection. After earning a degree in Music Performance from Louisiana State University and a law degree from the University of Florida, Carlos dedicated over two decades to serving as Content Protection Counsel at the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). He is dedicated to safeguarding the rights of creators, combining legal knowledge with a deep understanding of the music industry and decades of experience protecting clients from the harms of counterfeiting and digital piracy.
“We are thrilled to welcome Carlos Linares to Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig as our newest entertainment law attorney. Carlos brings a unique and invaluable combination of legal expertise and authentic industry experience that is simply unmatched in our field,” said Thomas Dunlap, Partner, Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig. “Carlos’s addition to our team represents our commitment to providing our entertainment industry clients with counsel who truly understands their world from the inside out. Whether we’re representing musicians, producers, venues, or entertainment companies, our clients can be confident they’re working with someone who speaks their language—both legally and artistically.”
As an experienced entertainment attorney, Carlos Linares provides comprehensive legal counsel to clients in the music and live events industries. His dual perspective as both legal counsel and a working musician gives him unique insight into the needs of his clients. He specializes in entertainment contracts, licensing, dispute resolution, and has extensive experience directing the protection of intellectual property portfolios, including trademark registration and the protection of copyright assets. He has also led efforts to combat digital piracy of entertainment content, infringing activity on illicit websites, and counterfeit goods on e-commerce platforms.
Reflecting on his decision to join DBL, Carlos stated, “[i]t’s truly an honor to join a firm that values the protection of creative rights at the highest level. I’ve dedicated my career to advocating for artists and innovators, and I’m excited to continue that work with the outstanding team at Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig.”
Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig is a veteran-owned law firm with outcome-focused attorneys advising and representing clients in national and international legal matters. DBL prides themselves on prioritizing practical and effective outcomes by offering a full array of legal services and investing in long-term relationships with their clients.
To learn more about Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig and how we assist you, contact us by calling 800-747-9354 or emailing clientservices@dbllawyers.com.
Rusty Foster
Bow Tie Strategies
+1 703-646-1282
rustyfoster@bowtiestrategies.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Facebook
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.