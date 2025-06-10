Livelong Media Announces the Launch of Club Livelong, a New Membership for Wellness and Longevity

Club Livelong

Cut Through the Noise with a New Membership Platform to Empower Wellness and Inspire Longevity

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Livelong Media , a trusted leader in the wellness and longevity space, proudly announces the launch of Club Livelong , a transformative membership platform designed to help individuals live healthier, longer lives.Amid the endless wave of wellness trends and conflicting advice, Club Livelong stands out as a trusted resource, offering science-backed insights, expert guidance, and a supportive community. By connecting members with thought leaders and providing actionable tools, Club Livelong empowers individuals to approach their health journey with clarity and confidence.“Club Livelong is here to clarify the overwhelming world of wellness and longevity,” said Brad Inman, Founder of Livelong Media. “Our goal is to equip individuals with credible information, meaningful connections, and a community that inspires them to live well and live long.”Membership Highlights:Monthly Longevity Guides: Curated tools like supplement cheat sheets, seasonal recipes, and expert tips.Expert-Led Video Library: Access to on-demand conversations with top researchers and clinicians.Exclusive Content: Weekly newsletters and featured videos spotlighting the latest in health and longevity.Interactive Experiences: Premium members gain access to bi-weekly "Ask Me Anything" sessions, private communities, and discounted Livelong events.Access to Livelong Experts: Members can engage with thought leaders, visionaries, and influential professionals shaping the health, wellness, and longevity space.Join the MovementClub Livelong offers three tiers to suit every health enthusiast—from free insights to immersive access for those ready to dive deeper. Early adopters can take advantage of limited-time launch pricing.“Wellness should be empowering, not overwhelming. At Club Livelong, we provide the tools and community to help you feel confident in your health decisions,” added Inman.Learn more and become a member at livelongmedia.com/upgrade.About Livelong MediaLivelong Media is a leading voice in the longevity movement, connecting individuals with the science, strategies, and innovations that enhance healthspan and vitality through thought leadership, engaging content, and transformative events.

