InventionHome® Product Developer Creates Comprehensive Urination Kit for Travelers, Families, and Medical Needs

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Katie P. of Oneonta, NY is the creator of the EZPeeZY Kit, a medical and travel spill proof urination system that combines specially designed garments with adaptive inserts and a portable waste containment kit. The garments are available as shorts, trousers, active wear, swimwear, medical patient gowns, and more and feature a discreet flap or buttoned opening at the crotch. This design allows users to urinate without fully removing their clothing, offering privacy and convenience on the move. The adapters are designed to be spill proof and can also be used without the clothing garments as well, if privacy is not needed.Compatible adapters for both men and women fit securely into the garment’s flap opening and channel urine through a clear/translucent tube lined with measurement markers into a spill-proof container. Once sealed, the container can be safely stored in a custom case that holds up to six used containers, along with disinfectant wipes, a storage sleeve for the tube, a foldable wipeable linear/pad, and a waste pocket for sanitary disposal. The kit provides a discreet, hygienic, and travel-friendly solution for men, women, and children.Whether traveling cross-country, caring for young children, assisting with patient care in medical hospitals, healthcare facilities, homecare patients living with incontinence/disabilities/immobility, or avoiding unsanitary public restrooms in general, this kit makes it possible to go with confidence, dignity, and peace of mind. This invention will not only assist patients, with decreasing infections and a newfound quality of life, improving their mental health but also improve the quality of life as well for the caregivers/medical professionals to accommodate issues with patient incontinence in any given scenario relieving increased stress for the caregiver and preventing caregiver medical injuries resulting from patient transport.Key features of the EZPeeZY Kit include:• Universal use: designed for men, women, and children of all ages, with different sizes.• Gender-specific adapters: flexible, non-allergic material, slide-on and built-in adapters tailored to anatomical needs.• Portable convenience: lightweight, collapsible design fits easily into bags or backpacks.• Hygienic storage: includes spill-proof containers and pockets for wipes and waste.• Medical versatility: useful for individuals with incontinence, limited mobility, or during hospital and medical health facilities admissions, and home healthcare.• Travel-ready: ideal for car trips, work commute with back-to-back traffic, outdoor excursions, festivals, concerts, sport tailgating, airports, and urban environments.• Expanded Travel Feature Concept: kit can be used in multiple ways, you can bring one cup or all cups, based on each individual situation or need for usage. Kits can be made with one cup holder or six holders for size.Traditional travel urination options often require full disrobing or exposure. Furthermore, traditional travel urination options can be uncomfortable, irritate the skin of females, and give off an odor. People currently do not travel due to incontinence issues, and this would impact the quality of life for a huge population. Women and children in particular need a device that is discrete and gentle when application is in use. This kit ensures users can urinate privately and quickly without the stress of finding a public restroom or compromising on hygiene. The universal, all-ages system is perfect for several individuals and would offer a significant benefit for any manufacturer looking to expand their product line.Katie filed her Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to her EZPeeZY Kit product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the EZPeeZY Kit can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHomeInventionHomeis a top-rated invention marketing and product licensing company dedicated to helping inventors successfully patent, prototype, and promote their new product ideas. From securing intellectual property to connecting with potential licensees, InventionHomeoffers a streamlined path to commercialization. Learn more at https://www.inventionhome.com or email info@inventionhome.com.For expert guidance on every step of the invention process, visit our growing library of inventor resources and articles at https://articles.inventionhome.com

