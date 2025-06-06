Global Automated Parking System Market Insights 2025: Key Trends, Market Size, And Growth Forecast

Automated Parking System Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Automated Parking System Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The automated parking system market has seen rapid growth in recent years, soaring from $2.34 billion in 2024 to an estimated $2.63 billion in 2025, resulting in a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 12.3%. This growth can be attributed to several key factors, including space constraints in urban areas, environmental and sustainability concerns, the alleviation of traffic congestion, and the enhancement of safety and security. Increased adoption in high-density areas has also played a significant role in this market growth.

What Can We Expect For The Future Growth Of The Automated Parking System Market Size?

This trend of growth is set to continue into the foreseeable future, with the market forecast to reach $4.96 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 17.2%. Predicted market drivers for this period consist of a rise in electric vehicles EVs, growing consumer demand for convenience, the integration of smart city concepts, and the drive towards sustainable urban development. Urbanization and space constraints, traffic congestion and accessibility, technological advancements, and safety and security will be further magnified trends in the forecast period.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=7306&type=smp

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Of The Automated Parking System Market?

A notable driver of this market expansion is the increasing prevalence of high-rise structures. High-rises, technically classified as buildings or structures measuring between 75 and 491 feet high, frequently integrate automated parking systems to withstand earthquakes, provide safety mechanisms, and support pallets under vehicles. For instance, as of the July 2022 data release from the Building Safety Programme, 95% of all identified high-rise residential and publicly owned buildings in England had either completed or started remediation work. Such a trend represents an overall influx of high-rise structures, hence, propelling the growth of the automated parking system market.

Who Are The Key Industry Players Shaping The Automated Parking System Market Landscape?

Major players in the automated parking system market include the likes of Westfalia Technologies Inc., Unitronics Systems Inc., Klaus Multiparking Systems Pvt Ltd., Robotic Parking Systems Inc., City Lift Parking LLC, and Wohr Parking System Pvt Ltd., among many others. These industry leaders are continually exploring and developing innovative solutions to enhance parking efficiency and optimize space utilization. One such innovation is the Advanced Automated Parking System AAPS, a highly sophisticated parking solution that fully automates the process of parking and retrieving vehicles.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automated-parking-system-global-market-report

How Is the Global Automated Parking System Market Segmented?

The market is segmented by component into hardware and software. By structure type, it includes AGV System, Silo System, Tower System, Rail Guided Cart RGC System, Puzzle System, and Shuttle System. It's further segmented by platform into Palleted and Non-Palleted, and by automation level into Fully Automated and Semi Automated. The subsegments by hardware include parking sensors, cameras, image processing units, control units and servers, and entry or exit barriers, among others. By software, the segment includes parking management software, reservation and payment systems, and other tools.

What Are The Regional Insights Of The Automated Parking System Market?

In terms of regional insights, Western Europe emerged as the largest region in the automated parking system market in 2024. However, it's predicted that the Asia-Pacific region will see the fastest growth in the forecast period. Other regions covered in the report include Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse More Similar Reports –

Parking Management Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/parking-management-global-market-report

Parking Management Solutions Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/parking-management-solutions-global-market-report

Parking Lots and Garages Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/parking-lots-and-garages-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

Learn more about The Business Research Company. With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Armed with 1,500,000 datasets, in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can get the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.