Roots and Wings Receives 2025 Grant from Admirals Cove Foundation to Support Children’s Literacy Through Project UpLift

Roots and Wings Roots and Wings Receives 2025 Grant from Admirals Cove Foundation

We are continuing to expand Project Uplift to elementary schools throughout Palm Beach County and appreciate the opportunity to share our mission with the community.” — Ted Hoskinson, Founder of Roots and Wings.

DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Roots and Wings is proud to announce that they have been selected by Admirals Cove Foundation as a 2025 grant recipient. This generous award will directly support the organization’s free literacy initiative, Project UpLift, which serves students in 15 Title I elementary schools across Palm Beach County.Project UpLift is designed to help students strengthen their reading skills while fostering greater confidence and academic success. By providing small-group instruction and focused support, the program ensures that struggling readers have the tools they need to thrive. Through the program, students beginning the school year in the bottom 25% of their class have consistently finished well above that percentile by the end of the year.“At Roots and Wings, we believe literacy is the gateway to lifelong learning,” said Ted Hoskinson, Founder and President of Roots and Wings. “We’re incredibly grateful to the Admirals Cove Foundation for their support, which allows us to expand our impact in northern Palm Beach County to help more students build a strong foundation for the future.”Rebecca Divine, Executive Director of the Admirals Cove Foundation, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership: “At the Admirals Cove Foundation, we believe that every child deserves the opportunity to succeed through education. We're thrilled to support Roots and Wings in their mission to strengthen children’s reading skills, which has proven to be an essential foundation for lifelong learning and confidence. Their work aligns perfectly with our commitment to creating brighter futures - one page at a time.”Roots and Wings is committed to enhancing educational outcomes in the South Florida community by providing critical support to students who need the most help in mastering reading skills. The organization also focuses on honoring the dedicated teachers who tirelessly inspire and educate children every day. With a leadership team passionate about fostering curiosity and a love for learning, Roots and Wings is dedicated to encouraging and rewarding Master Teachers who partner in helping children become strong readers and lifelong learners.About Roots and WingsFounded in 2016, Roots and Wings has been a champion for literacy in Palm Beach County. The nonprofit organization’s focus is to improve literacy rates and ensure every child in Palm Beach County has the tools they need to succeed. Roots and Wings’ mission is to enhance the educational experience and outcomes for students by providing tutoring, mentoring, and support programs to help students improve their reading, writing and comprehension skills. To accomplish this, Roots and Wings operates two key initiatives: Project Uplift, a free, small group, after-school tutorial program aimed at helping students in grades 1-3 who are reading one or two grades below grade level attain reading proficiency by the end of third grade; and The Above and Beyond Awards, a recognition program that honors outstanding teachers and staff chosen by their peers who go above and beyond to support their students, their school and their community. Today, the organization collaborates with 15 schools, countless teachers and volunteers, and nearly 1,200 students to implement the Roots and Wings programs and create a supportive educational environment. Learn more at https://rootsandwingsinc.org.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.