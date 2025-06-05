Public information meeting set for Wayne Disposal Inc.’s hazardous waste license application

The previously announced public information meeting for the Wayne Disposal Inc. hazardous waste license application has been rescheduled for 6-8 p.m. June 26, 2025, at the Wayne County Community College District, Ted Scott Campus, 9555 Haggerty Road, Belleville, Michigan.

If you have questions about the application or how to comment, contact Christine Matlock at 517-290-4612; MatlockC2@Michigan.gov; or EGLE-MMD-HWS@Michigan.gov.

