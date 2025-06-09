Atiya Perkins of Atiya’s Awesome Adventures Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

COOKEVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Atiya Perkins, the creative mind behind Atiya’s Awesome Adventures, is changing the way people experience travel with her deeply personalized travel agency. Founded with a passion for creating unforgettable experiences, Atiya’s Awesome Adventures ensures that every journey feels unique and cherished.

For Atiya Perkins, traveling has always been more than just a dream; it is a goal fueled by a desire for adventure—for now, her own adventure is postponed due to life’s commitments. As her children grow and become more independent, Atiya is seizing the opportunity to transform her future plans into reality by creating a business that turns vacations into lasting memories.

Discover the World, Hassle-Free

Atiya’s Awesome Adventures specializes in planning extraordinary vacations, focusing on popular destinations such as Cancun, Mexico and Montego Bay, Jamaica. These locations are famed for their convenience, breathtaking amenities, and diverse offerings for travelers of all kinds. Whether you’re a family seeking kid-friendly fun at the stunning Dreams Jade Resort and Spa, or a couple longing for a romantic retreat at an adults-only haven like Breathless Punta Cana Resort & Spa, Atiya ensures that every detail is considered and personalized.

“For many, traveling should be nothing short of exceptional,” explains Perkins. “From offering shuttle services directly from the airport to ensuring cozy accommodations with mesmerizing views, my goal is to make the traveling process as seamless and fabulous as possible.”

Creating Beyond Compare: An Unmatched Personal Touch

What truly sets Atiya’s Awesome Adventures apart from other travel agencies is the personalized, friendship-driven service that Atiya embodies. She is committed to going above and beyond, providing small, meaningful surprises to enhance her clients’ trips. Whether arranging for rose petals and champagne to welcome newlyweds at their honeymoon suite or ensuring a family’s resort room has the best possible view, Atiya takes great joy in adding these magical touches, often without a word until the surprise delightfully unfolds.

One story brings this ethos to life: “I had a client who traveled to Breathless Montego Bay to propose. We arranged for champagne, roses, and the works. These personal touches, along with my post-trip check-ins, that have set me apart from other travel agents—I work hard to develop a friendship and unforgettable experiences for all my clients,” shares Atiya.

Growing Recognition and Praise

As confirmation to her dedication and expertise, Atiya Perkins has been recognized in the 2025 Marquis Who’s Who, signifying her position as a leader in her field. This tribute showcases her commitment to making travel dreams a reality with unique flair and dedication.

The Heart of Adventure and Aspirations

Beyond the enchanting world of travel planning, Atiya is a devoted mother of two and a proud military veteran, having served three years in the Air Force. Her organizational skills and strong work ethic, honed through her service, have become the backbone of her flourishing business. Her entrepreneurial spirit first took flight in 2003 with “Welcome Home Learning Center,” a daycare center in Nebraska, followed in 2013 by “Just Cord It,” a para-cord business, cementing her as a multifaceted businesswoman.

Looking ahead, Atiya dreams of visiting Scotland, a destination that has called to her since childhood. “It’s always been in my head: Scotland, Scotland, Scotland. When my children are grown, that’s the first place I’m heading,” she shares, showcasing her eternal longing for exploration.

Practical Tips and Guidance

A seasoned professional, Atiya emphasizes the importance of having travel documents meticulously organized to avoid unnecessary stress. Simple, yet effective practices like ensuring name consistency across documents can stave off potential complications, she advises.

About Atiya’s Awesome Adventures

Atiya’s Awesome Adventures is a personalized travel agency that cherishes every client as a friend. With a focus on exceptional service and creating memories that last a lifetime, Atiya Perkins provides more than just a booking service; she offers a companion in adventure. Raising the bar in travel planning, Atiya’s Awesome Adventures has become synonymous with trust and unparalleled experiences.

﻿Close Up Radio recently featured Atiya Perkins of Atiya’s Awesome Adventures in an interview with Jim Masters on Tuesday, June 3rd at 1pm EST

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/close-up-radio-spotlights-atiya-perkins-of-atiyas/id1785721253?i=1000711226920

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/close-up-radio-spotlights-atiya-perkins-279201203/

https://open.spotify.com/episode/76BfWPRyPzmNcM8LODx13T

For more information about Atiya Perkins, Jr. or Atiya’s Awesome Adventures, please visit https://www.atiyasawesomeadventures.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.