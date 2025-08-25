Attorney and Author Michael Carter Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Legal professional turned author, Michael Carter, is excited to announce the release of his debut satirical novel, “In the Belly of the Bell-Shaped Curve.” With a seasoned career spanning private practice and public service, Carter brings his professional experiences and storytelling flair to this imaginative narrative that is sure to create intrigue, entertain readers, and provoke thought.

Currently, Carter serves as the Director of Contract Compliance with the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration (FSSA). A veteran of the legal field, he spent over 25 years representing medical professionals in malpractice defense before transitioning to public service, where he handled class action lawsuits as a Deputy Attorney General for Indiana.

His transition from legal briefs to creative narratives might surprise some, but those familiar with Carter won’t be shocked by his passion for words. An English major with a penchant for storytelling, Carter has always found solace and inspiration in writing beyond the courtroom.

A Novel of Absurdity and Reflection

“In the Belly of the Bell-Shaped Curve” is a colorful fusion of satire and dark humor, firmly positioned within modern societal reflections. In the vein of Kurt Vonnegut, Jr., the novel follows the life of a bored insurance claims adjuster, frustrated by his mundane existence. The protagonist’s audacious scheme to train chimpanzees for menial labor, allowing humans to pursue leisure and cerebral pursuits, quickly leads him down a slippery slope of white-collar crime and existential dilemmas.

“While the book has an absurd and surreal tone, it’s a serious look at our modern-day struggles between community involvement and independence,” Carter explains. “Tools’ that impact our intellect is a theme. Are they liberating or dumbing us down?”

The novel skillfully weaves elements of suspense, philosophy, and wit, exploring themes of societal perceptions, personal fulfillment, and the idealized human experience. It’s a timely examination of humanity’s struggle in a world increasingly defined by automation and artificial intelligence.

Future Endeavors and Creative Pursuits

Apart from his career in law and public service, Carter is looking forward to delving deeper into the world of creative writing. Having recently completed the first draft of his second novel, “Unborn Soul,” Carter illustrates his versatility. This upcoming work shifts gears towards serious fiction, exploring historical and legal narratives with characters strongly rooted in their convictions and struggles.

“In the Belly of the Bell-Shaped Curve” was a delight with playful prose,” Carter reflects. “However, ‘Unborn Soul’ delves into a gripping tale involving a historical seer-like figure and intense courtroom drama. Each writing style brings out a different facet of my creative expression.”

Beyond writing, Carter has embarked on offering freelance copy writing services, expanding his creative reach into the professional domain. He is actively pursuing opportunities to enhance his retirement plan, allowing more time to focus on literary endeavors.

Join Michael Carter’s Literary Journey

Carter’s satirical exploration in “In the Belly of the Bell-Shaped Curve” is available for purchase on his website and Amazon, promising readers an unforgettable ride through the intricacies of human ambition and folly.

Close Up Radio recently featured Michael Carter in an interview with Doug Llewelyn on Tuesday August 19th at 10am EST

Listen to the Podcast

﻿https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/close-up-radio-spotlights-attorney-and-author-michael/id1785721253?i=1000722916017

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/close-up-radio-spotlights-attorney-and-290287494/

https://open.spotify.com/episode/4MNdB9mW2YWcqD2fSLGHgi

For more information about Michael Carter, or to purchase “In the Belly of the Bell-Shaped Curve,” please visit https://www.michaellcarter.com/ and https://www.michaelcartercopywriting.com/

