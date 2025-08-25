Pranic Healer Gary Smith of Grateful Violet Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Grateful Violet, a new enterprise founded by healer Gary Smith, is proud to announce the launch of its diverse range of pranic healing sessions and workshops. With a vision to share the ancient knowledge of prana and foster overall health, well-being, and a positive body image, Grateful Violet enhances clients’ health by re-balancing their energy bodies, offering a path to holistic wellness.

The term “Pranic” is derived from “Prana,” a concept recognized universally as the vital life force that permeates every living thing. Known as “Qi” in China and “Ki” in Japan, this ubiquitous energy can be channeled and manipulated to heal, rejuvenate, and bring balance to the mind, body, and spirit. At Grateful Violet, the power of prana is harnessed through skilled practices involving hand chakras, which act as conduits for this healing energy.

Understanding the Chakra System

One of the foundational beliefs at Grateful Violet includes the existence of 11 major chakras, energy centers that govern various physical and emotional functions. Among these, the ajna chakra, situated between the eyebrows, oversees our spiritual gifts, linking to the pituitary gland, thus acting as the CEO of all chakras. Every chakra serves a distinct purpose; for instance, the solar plexus holds emotional energies, such as expressed and repressed emotions, which connect deeply with organs like the liver.

Through his pranic healing practice, Gary Smith emphasizes the importance of assessing and realigning the chakras. Whether they are congested or under/over-activated, healing sessions bring clients back into harmony using specific protocols and the application of color therapy.

Workshops and Sessions for Holistic Healing

Grateful Violet offers a variety of workshops and sessions tailored to the unique needs its clients. These range from addressing physical ailments, such as sciatica, through targeted chakra healing and body part treatments, to weight loss programs that couple meditation practices like the Twin Hearts meditation with healthy lifestyle changes. Spiritual coaching is also available for those seeking deeper self-transformation and reconnection with their inner selves.

For those interested in aesthetic enhancement, Grateful Violet introduces cutting-edge energetic face lift and body sculpting techniques, utilizing crystals that amplify healing. These non-invasive methods focus on lifting, firming, and shaping, reflecting the intrinsic belief that beauty and wellness are interconnected, and the body can and does heal itself.

An Invitation to Experience Transformation

At the heart of Grateful Violet’s mission lies a commitment to empower individuals to take charge of their healing journeys. Autonomy and education are key, with sessions designed not only to address immediate concerns but also to equip participants with tools and knowledge for ongoing self-care. Whether through earthing, meditation, yoga, or spiritual grounding practices, Grateful Violet encourages a collaborative approach to healing.

Join Our Upcoming Events

Grateful Violet warmly welcomes both beginners and seasoned seekers to explore the many offerings available. Upcoming workshops will introduce participants to the “Inner Teachings of Christianity,” revealing spiritual insights and instilling the power of forgiveness, as inspired by A Course in Miracles. The Men’s Circle, based on neo-Jungian archetypes, foster community and personal growth, providing a sacred space for men to explore their unique life journeys in a supportive environment.

About Grateful Violet

Founded by Gary Smith, Grateful Violet is a sanctuary for those seeking to improve their health, physical appearance, and well-being through pranic healing, spiritual growth, and community support. The enterprise is rooted in the belief that true healing begins with the alignment of mind, body, and soul, achieved through the ancient wisdom of prana.

﻿Close Up Radio recently featured Gary Smith in a two-part interview with Doug Llewelyn on Monday August 18th at 3pm EST and on Tuesday August 19th at 3pm EST

Listen to the Podcast from Monday August 18th at 3pm EST

https://blubrry.com/3830099/147872954/part-1-close-up-radio-welcomes-back-pranic-healer-gary-smith-of-grateful-violet/

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/part-1-close-up-radio-welcomes-back-pranic-healer-gary/id1785721253?i=1000722635044

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/part-1-close-up-radio-welcomes-290049453/

https://open.spotify.com/episode/71ZMN6bOoUi6wpyjgEPY76

Listen to the Podcast from Tuesday August 19th at 3pm

https://blubrry.com/3830099/147923423/part-2-close-up-radio-welcomes-back-pranic-healer-gary-smith-of-grateful-violet/

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/part-2-close-up-radio-welcomes-back-pranic-healer-gary/id1785721253?i=1000722918094

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/part-2-close-up-radio-welcomes-290287492/

https://open.spotify.com/episode/105sLGezyodPWMkMhNLPJj

For more information about Gary Smith and Grateful Violet, please visit https://gratefulviolet.com/

