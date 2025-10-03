Water Is the Messenger of Climate Change: Grundfos Calls for Unified Global Action During UN Global Climate Week

We need innovation in water treatment, circularity, and energy efficiency. And above all, we must take unified action now” — Hamed Heyhat, Executive Vice President and CEO, Water Utility

BJERRINGBRO, DENMARK, October 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The effects of climate change are already experienced in multiple ways around the globe. As weather extremes intensify, Grundfos is calling for urgent, coordinated action to address one of the most pressing climate-related challenges of our time: water stress. Participating in Climate Week NYC 2025, the Denmark-based global leader in advanced water solutions is spotlighting the role of water as both a vital resource and a clear signal of a planet under stress.From rising sea levels and flash floods to prolonged droughts and infrastructure failures, water is how many communities experience climate change most directly. In a recent interview with CBSNews.com, Hamed Heyhat, Executive Vice President and CEO, Water Utility, emphasized the need for unified global responses:"Too much, too little, or mismanaged - water shows us where and how we need to act. We need global policies that prioritize water cycle protection. We need innovation in water treatment, circularity, and energy efficiency. And above all, we must take unified action now."Water scarcity is already reshaping migration patterns, food systems, and urban planning. In regions like the Colorado River Basin, aquifers are being depleted faster than they can recharge. Meanwhile, flooding is becoming more frequent and severe, even in areas that historically remain dry. Pollution adds further complexity, with aging infrastructure contaminating rivers and lakes, and agricultural runoff threatening ground and surface water quality.According to UNICEF, 2.1 billion people lack access to safely managed drinking water. Meanwhile, the World Bank estimates that $7 trillion is needed by 2030 to close the global water infrastructure gap.Water sustains agriculture, supports infrastructure, and enables comfort in buildings. But in the industrial world, demand is rising—not just from cities and farms, but from data centers. As artificial intelligence and cloud computing expand, so does the need for cooling—and with it, water use. By 2027, global AI operations could consume up to 6.6 billion cubic meters of water annually.This contrast between scarcity in the developing world and growing consumption in the industrial world underscores the urgency of smarter and unified solutions. Grundfos is among the companies addressing these challenges, developing deep-water cooling systems, predictive maintenance technologies, smart installations, and infrastructure to minimise water loss.Mr. Heyhat: "We are prepared to do our part, but no single company or sector can solve the water crisis alone. Solving this global challenge, which affects every living thing on the planet, requires teamwork across borders, sectors, and industries."During Climate Week, Grundfos is showcasing global water challenges as part of a broader conversation about water resilience. The message from Mr. Heyhat and Grundfos is clear: "Protecting water isn't just about sustainability - it's about survival. The future will depend on how quickly and collectively we respond."About GrundfosGrundfos pioneers solutions to the world's water and climate challenges and improves quality of life for people. As a leading global pump and water solutions company, we promise to respect, protect and advance the flow of water by providing energy and water efficient solutions and systems for a wide range of applications for water utilities, industries and buildings.

