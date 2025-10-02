Future-proof business in Europe starts in Malmö - Malmö releases short documentary hosted on CBS for NYC Climate Week

Malmö as Europe’s gateway for sustainable business growth and climate innovation

Malmö dares to take bold decisions and act on them. Our role as a city is to create the right conditions for companies to thrive while leading the green transition together with us” — Micael Nord, Director for Business & External Relations, City of Malmö

MALMö, SWEDEN, October 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Malmö, one of Northern Europe’s most innovative cities, releases the city’s participation in the Sustainability Leaders Interviews campaign during New York City Climate Week and the opening of the United Nations General Assembly. The video highlights how Malmö combines bold climate action with sustainable business growth – inviting global companies and investors to join the city’s journey toward climate neutrality by 2030.Home to 365,000 inhabitants of 186 nationalities, Malmö stands out as a cosmopolitan hub for talent, research, and innovation. Located in the heart of Europe’s most innovative region – with direct access to 17 universities and 4.5 million people – Malmö offers international companies a strong foundation for future-proof business in Europe and an ecosystem where sustainability is a competitive advantage.“Malmö dares to take bold decisions and act on them. Our role as a city is to create the right conditions for companies to thrive while leading the green transition together with us,” says Micael Nord, Director for Business and External Relations at the City of Malmö.The video highlights how Malmö defines itself as a city of courage and collaboration, transforming into a climate-smart, inclusive city through co-creation with businesses, universities, and citizens in initiatives like LFM30. As a mid-sized municipality, it demonstrates that cities can take bold climate action and influence globally through networks like ICLEI and strategic partnerships. Malmö attracts impact-driven businesses and investors as a globally connected gateway with strong access to talent and research. Its alignment with the UN Sustainable Development Goals ensures that infrastructure, urban planning, and social policy are developed with business and residents in mind.For leaders in the banking, finance and investment industry, Malmö offers opportunities to engage in impact-driven projects and companies that combine profitability with sustainable transformation. Energy firms can test and scale renewable and smart-grid solutions in one of Europe’s most advanced living labs. Healthcare and pharmaceutical companies benefit from proximity to Medicon Valley, one of Europe’s strongest life science clusters, providing access to world-class research and international partnerships in two bordering countries. Meanwhile, IT and technology companies find a fertile environment to co-create digital solutions supporting the green transition, supported by Malmö’s diverse talent pool and collaborative business climate.Looking ahead, Malmö aims to be a frontrunner for sustainable business growth and impact investment. By offering testbeds, fostering industrial symbiosis, and aligning municipal budgets with the UN’s 17 Sustainable Development Goals, the city strengthens both competitiveness and resilience for international companies seeking a long-term foothold in Northern Europe. When the Fehmarn Belt connection between Denmark and Germany is realised Malmö will find itself at the heart of a dynamic mega-region , connecting over 12 million people and some of the world’s leading innovation ecosystems.About Malmö:The City of Malmö is Sweden’s third-largest city and a European leader in sustainability and innovation. With 365,000 residents and a unique cross-border position in the Greater Copenhagen Öresund region, Malmö combines diversity, creativity, and global connectivity with bold climate goals. The city is committed to becoming climate neutral by 2030 and climate positive by 2050. Learn more at Business in Malmö

