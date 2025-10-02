Eastman Chief Technology and Sustainability Officer Featured in CBS Climate Week Series

In an age where the world faces great challenges, every day at Eastman feels like a combination of opportunity and responsibility” — Chris Killian, Chief Technology and Sustainability Officer

KINGSPORT, TN, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eastman (NYSE: EMN) Chief Technology and Sustainability Officer, Chris Killian, is featured in a new Climate Week interview series. The video, filmed in New York City during Climate Week, highlights the company’s commitment to sustainable innovation that is being driven by Eastman’s approximately 14,000 team members around the world.“In an age where the world faces great challenges, every day at Eastman feels like a combination of opportunity and responsibility,” Killian said.Eastman is focused on material innovation to address global challenges like plastic waste, climate change and materials of concern by creating better, more sustainable and circular materials. The company produces products that are durable and recyclable to reduce waste while preserving natural resources. It’s why Eastman’s team of over 14,000 people across the globe are passionate about making a difference and building a better world.“For the sake of future generations, product innovation in the materials industry must be more sustainable,” Killian added. “That’s where Eastman is advantaged. Our innovation and sustainability strategy are tightly integrated and Eastman’s world class technology platforms are well positioned to serve the sustainable material needs today and the future.”In the interview, Killian outlines key areas of focus for the company including its new methanolysis molecular recycling facility in Tennessee, its long history with cellulosic biopolymer technology and how Eastman’s unique product and application development capability is directed at addressing sustainability macro trends.“We innovate to achieve our purpose,” Killian added. “Our company exists to serve customers and consumers with products that enhance the quality of life and address those global challenges that threaten our world today and we feel good about the path we’ve taken and the solutions we’ve created.”About EastmanFounded in 1920, Eastman is a global specialty materials company that produces a broad range of products found in items people use every day. With the purpose of enhancing the quality of life in a material way, Eastman works with customers to deliver innovative products and solutions while maintaining a commitment to safety and sustainability. The company’s innovation-driven growth model takes advantage of world-class technology platforms, deep customer engagement, and differentiated application development to grow its leading positions in attractive end markets such as transportation, building and construction, and consumables. Eastman employs approximately 14,000 people around the world and serves customers in more than 100 countries. The company had 2024 revenue of approximately $9.4 billion and is headquartered in Kingsport, Tennessee, USA. For more information, visit www.eastman.com Contact:Kristin ParkerEastman Corporate Communications423.229.2526/ kristin@eastman.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.