DHL Express collaborates with Japanese creative studio to upcycle retired DHL uniforms

Key Visual of SUBJECT. | DHL SUBJECT. | DHL Upcycle Bag Collection

JAPAN, June 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- • Retired DHL courier uniforms are transformed into a limited collection of bags and will be available for online purchase

• The project aims to support small businesses to have their products reach global markets while lowering the carbon footprint with DHL Express’s GoGreen Plus service

– DHL Express, the world’s leading international express service provider, is collaborating with Japanese company, Seeker Creative Studio, to transform retired DHL uniforms into a limited collection of bags. The initiative reflects DHL Express’s commitment to finding creative ways to reduce waste and promote sustainability.

The collection will be launched globally under Seeker Creative Studio’s sustainable fashion brand “SUBJECT.” on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, and will be available for international purchase via the brand’s official e-commerce website. International shipping will be completed by GoGreen Plus, a DHL and the industry’s first international shipping service using sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).

The products are crafted by skilled artisans from Toyooka City in Hyogo Prefecture and Kurashiki City in Okayama Prefecture, showcasing the exceptional craftsmanship synonymous with Made in Japan. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the non-profit organization, “Made in Japan Project”, which promotes the preservation of local industries and traditional techniques.

Tony Khan, President and Representative Director of DHL Express Japan said, “Our uniforms carry the pride and history of the dedicated staff working at the frontline of global logistics. To see them reborn as meaningful products is truly inspiring. We are excited to be doing this with Seeker Creative Studio, who shares the common goal as us to uplift Japan’s small businesses through our cross-border e-commerce solutions.

Additionally, through GoGreen Plus, we can also support businesses to reach global markets with a lower carbon footprint.”

Commitment to fashion and the environment

DHL Express Japan has supported the Japanese fashion industry, including local retail companies as a logistics partner. For over a decade, DHL is the official logistics partner of Fashion Week Tokyo.

DHL Group is actively pursuing initiatives to advance its goal of achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. This includes electrifying last-mile pick-up and delivery vehicles, utilizing SAF for air transport and developing carbon-neutral facilities. DHL’s GoGreen Plus service has now been adopted by approximately 8,200 companies in Japan. In January 2025, DHL signed a procurement agreement with Cosmo Oil Marketing Co., Ltd., marking the first SAF supply partnership in Asia within the DHL network. In May 2025, DHL commenced the use of Japan-produced SAF on its air cargo flights out of Central Japan International Airport.

