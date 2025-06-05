Global AI In Language Translation Market Set For 25.0% Growth, Reaching $7.16 Billion By 2029

AI In Language Translation Global Market Report 2025

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The AI in language translation market size has seen a rapid incline in recent years. From a significant $2.34 billion expansion in 2024, the forecast indicates a substantial surge to $2.94 billion in 2025. This projection outlines an impressive compound annual growth rate CAGR of 25.2%. The historic growth can be accredited to advancements in machine learning and neural networks, amplified globalization, development of natural language processing NLP technologies, the expansive Internet and digital content growth, and improved computational power and cloud computing.

What Is The Ai In Language Translation Market Growth Forecast?

With an anticipation of an exponential trajectory pattern for the AI in language translation market size, estimates reveal growth projections totalling at $7.16 billion in 2029. This upsurge denotes a solid compound annual growth rate CAGR of 25.0%. Some of the main contributors to the forecasted growth pattern are increasing globalization, advancements in natural language processing NLP, rising demand for multilingual customer support, integration with other technologies, and e-commerce expansion.

What Are The Market Drivers For Ai In Language Translation Market?

The swift expansion of e-commerce is expected to be the primary catalyst for the growth of the AI in language translation market. E-commerce is a global platform for the buying and selling of goods and services over the internet, that accommodates various business models. It facilitates transactions between businesses, consumers, and other entities through digital platforms. Continued growth in internet and smartphone penetration, rising consumer preference for online shopping, advancements in payment and logistics solutions, and the convenience of shopping from home have set in motion the growth of e-commerce. AI in language translation acts as a potent tool in enhancing e-commerce by facilitating accurate and efficient multilingual communication, thereby enhancing customer service experiences and extending global reach.

Which Are The Key Industry Players In The Ai In Language Translation Market?

Major companies operating in the AI in language translation market include stalwarts like Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Alibaba Group Holding Limited, Tencent Holdings Ltd., Amazon Web Services Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Baidu Inc., Zebra Technologies, iFLYTEK, TransPerfect, Sogou Inc., Lionbridge, Appen Limited, DeepL, ABBYY LLC, Unbabel, Smartling, PhraseApp, SYSTRAN, Tilde, Lilt, Language I/O, Pangeanic, VerbalizeIt.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The AI In Language Translation Market?

Prominent trends in the forecast period include increased adoption of neural machine translation NMT, expansion of multilingual capabilities, integration with voice recognition and speech-to-text technologies, growth in e-commerce and global business and personalized and context-aware translations.

Considerable attention has been expended by these industry majors towards the development of customizable language translators. Such AI-driven or software-based tools can be tailored to meet particular industry jargon, regional dialects, or individual user preferences, thereby gaining a competitive edge in the market.

How Is The Ai In Language Translation Market Segmented?

The AI in language translation market covered in this report is segmented as follows -

1 By Component: Software, Services

2 By Deployment Mode: Cloud-Based, On-Premise

3 By End-Use: Commercial Use, Personal Use

Subsegments include -

1 By Software: Machine Translation Software, Neural Machine Translation NMT Software, Statistical Machine Translation SMT Software, Rule-Based Machine Translation Software, Cloud-Based Translation Software, Translation Memory Software, Post-Editing Software, AI-Powered Language Translation Apps

2 By Services: Translation As A Service TaaS, AI-Powered Language Localization Services, Language Model Training Services, Post-Editing And Proofreading Services, Data Annotation Services, Consulting And Customization Services, Multilingual Support Services, Cloud Translation Platform Integration Services

What Are The Regional Insights For Ai In Language Translation Market?

North America held the dominant position in the AI in language translation market in 2024. The market report comprehensively covers various other regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

