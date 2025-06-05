Oil Brokerage and Sparta Announce Partnership to Deliver Real-Time Intraday Data to Traders

GENEVA, FOREIGN, SWITZERLAND, June 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Oil Brokerage and Sparta are pleased to announce a new redistribution partnership that will provide traders with seamless access to Oil Brokerage’s market-leading intraday data directly via the Sparta platform and API.Through this agreement, Sparta users will gain real-time visibility into critical oil market movements, enabling faster, more informed decisions within their existing workflows. Whether through Sparta’s intuitive platform or programmatically via API, customers will now be able to integrate Oil Brokerage’s trusted pricing and market data directly into their trading, analytics, and risk management systems."Our mission at Sparta is to empower every department within trading companies with frictionless access to the data they need to stay ahead of the market," said Stephanie Beige-Trabia, Chief Strategy Officer at Sparta "Partnering with Oil Brokerage brings another layer of actionable intelligence to our users — exactly where and when they need it.""We're excited to broaden the reach of our intraday data by integrating into Sparta’s powerful distribution ecosystem," added Matt Evans, Co-Head, Market Data Solutions. "This partnership gives our customers more choice and flexibility in how they consume our data, and reflects our commitment to supporting traders in a fast-moving market."The new data offering is available immediately to Sparta clients.Users can see OB data in action for free by starting a 45-day of Sparta Curves. To register, please visit https://campaigns.spartacommodities.com/sparta-curves About SpartaSparta is a leading provider of real-time market intelligence and analytics for global commodity traders. Our cutting-edge technology delivers actionable insights, price transparency, and data-driven decision-making tools, empowering traders to stay ahead in fast-moving markets. With a commitment to innovation and accuracy, Sparta serves a diverse client base, from independent traders to multinational corporations.For more information, visit www.spartacommodities.com or follow us on LinkedIn.About OBOBX are the market data solutions division of OB Group. Building on over 30 years experience operating within the oil & gas markets, we harnesses the highest quality intelligence, information and versatile delivery solutions to stream crucial data services to leading market participants.For more information, visit: LinkedIn

