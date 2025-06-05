A New Chapter for Mobile Telecommunications Services in Macau

MACAU, June 5 - With the end of 3G network operation, Macau's mobile telecommunications services have turneda new chapter. It also marks the full entry of Macau's mobile telecommunication service into the era of 4G/5G. Users can now enjoy faster and more convenient services thanks to advanced communication technology. The Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureauwould like to remind everyone to check whether their mobile phones support 4G/5G and activate the VoLTE function. If they have any questions, they can contact their respective mobile operators for more information.

