Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,565 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,726 in the last 365 days.

A New Chapter for Mobile Telecommunications Services in Macau

MACAU, June 5 - With the end of 3G network operation, Macau's mobile telecommunications services have turneda new chapter.  It also marks the full entry of Macau's mobile telecommunication service into the era of 4G/5G. Users can now enjoy faster and more convenient services thanks to advanced communication technology. The Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureauwould like to remind everyone to check whether their mobile phones support 4G/5G and activate the VoLTE function. If they have any questions, they can contact their respective mobile operators for more information.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

A New Chapter for Mobile Telecommunications Services in Macau

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more